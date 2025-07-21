2025-08-13 Wednesday

Blockchain compliance tools can slash TradFi costs — Chainlink co-founder

Institutional investors will increasingly adopt blockchain-based compliance solutions and tokenized RWAs, Chainlink’s co-founder Sergey Nazarov told Cointelegraph.
PANews2025/07/21 17:57
Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory releases ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solution

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Xinhua Finance, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory released DeepLink ultra-large-scale cross-domain mixed training technology solutions, which supports cross-domain long-term stable mixed training of
PANews2025/07/21 17:57
SEC explores Ethereum token standard for compliant securities

ERC-3643 Association president Dennis O’Connell told Cointelegraph the SEC showed “a noticeable shift in tone” and openness to blockchain standards.
PANews2025/07/21 17:40
Two institutional addresses sold 25.5 billion PUMPs in one week and made a profit of nearly 40 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Ember, two addresses that participated in the institutional private placement of pump.fun recently made a total profit of $ 39.65 million in
PANews2025/07/21 17:37
Dynamix to merge with cryptocurrency firm to form Ether Machine

PANews reported on July 21 that according to the Wall Street Journal, blank check company Dynamix is preparing to merge with another entity to form a new company, Ether Machine.
PANews2025/07/21 17:33
In the DeFi 3.0 era, how does AI “harvest” the market by predicting information?

Author: 0xJeff , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Prediction has been a core ability of human evolution - since ancient times, humans have relied on their senses and instincts
PANews2025/07/21 17:16
H100 Group AB raises $14.1M SEK to fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

H100 Group AB, which now holds 370 BTC on its balance sheet, has raised approximately $14.1 million through a directed share issue to further bolster its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company with a Bitcoin…
Crypto.news2025/07/21 17:14
Bitcoin ETFs record six-week inflow streak, topping over $10b in net additions

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs are showing no signs of slowing down, having recorded a sixth consecutive week of strong inflows, while BTC flirts with the $120,000 mark. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.39 billion…
Crypto.news2025/07/21 17:13
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of Market Bubble, Says Bitcoin Could ‘Bust’ Soon

Robert Kiyosaki has warned users of an imminent Bitcoin market collapse, calling it “good news.” He said that the current bubble is about to start busting. “When bubbles bust odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too,” he wrote on X. BUBBLES are about to start BUSTING. When bubbles bust odds are gold, silver, and Bitcoin will bust too. Good news. If prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin crash…. I will be buying. Take care. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 21, 2025 The renowned investor and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad believes that Bitcoin’s crash would be a major signal to buy for the long-term. Kiyosaki disclosed that he has plans to buy Bitcoin and other precious metals, gold and silver, during their dip. BTC price has witnessed a slight pullback from its last week’s all-time high of $123,000 and is currently trading at $119,370 at the time of writing. He celebrated Bitcoin’s all-time high on July 14, calling it a great news for those who already hold Bitcoin. Kiyosaki’s Consistent Bearish Predictions Robert Kiyosaki has had a history of predicting stock and crypto market crashes. Last month, he warned of a historic market crash , predicting that billions of investors would flee traditional markets and rush to Bitcoin. In March, he cautioned investors that “the everything bubble is bursting,” forecasting a downward trend that would be the biggest in history. He said that the bust would be bigger than the 1929 market crash, which led to the Great Depression. Despite his warning, Bitcoin only experienced a small price dip, hovering around the $80,000 mark at the time. Ever since, the largest crypto has soared above $100,000, breaking $123,000 on July 14. As reported earlier , the author believes that Bitcoin would climb to $1 million by 2035. He called Bitcoin the “easiest way to get rich,” urging that even small-scale ownership, like 0.01 BTC, could change lives. Bitcoin Miners, Whales Increase Exchange Deposits – What’s Going On? On July 15, Bitcoin exchange inflows surged to 81,000 BTC, after the crypto reached an all-time high. This marks the largest daily figure since February. The increase was driven by whales and miners, where miner outflows hit 16,000 BTC. According to CryptoQuant, there was a drop in miner wallet balances, from 68,000 BTC to 65,000 BTC, since June 26. The drop indicated that miners used last week’s rally to realise profits.
CryptoNews2025/07/21 16:55
Bernstein: Ethereum's rise this time is more a reflection of the blockchain financial services cycle

PANews reported on July 21 that analysts at Wall Street brokerage firm Bernstein said that Ethereum is attracting strong attention from institutional investors, and asset management companies such as BlackRock
PANews2025/07/21 16:45

