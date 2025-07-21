Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 424 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated
PANews reported on July 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $424 million, of which $230 million
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 23:30
Chu Tianlong: Plan to provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for partner banks
PANews reported on July 21 that Chu Tianlong held an online exchange meeting for investors. An institutional investor asked: What progress has the company made in the digital currency business
CROSS
$0.32232
+0.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 23:06
Progressives are losing the crypto future
As US conservatives rapidly shape the crypto landscape through policy, funding and grassroots adoption, progressives remain divided and hesitant. Progressives lack a unified strategy and risk losing relevance.
FUTURE
$0.136
-0.11%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 23:02
Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket
PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission. According to Jinshi, Blue
SUN
$0.022931
+1.16%
BLUE
$0.08443
+4.47%
SPACE
$0.1588
+0.25%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 22:58
Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction
Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.
T
$0.0177
+4.11%
BTC
$119,659.56
+0.62%
MORE
$0.10141
+0.10%
NOW
$0.00795
+1.01%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:51
Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 22:50
Spot gold stands above $3,400
According to PANews on July 21, spot gold broke through $3,400 per ounce, up 1.48% on the day.
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-30.30%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 22:36
Upexi's SOL holdings rose to 1.818 million, with a market value of US$331 million
PANews reported on July 21 that Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ), a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, announced that it had purchased an additional 100,000 SOL
SOL
$193.38
+10.12%
ROSE
$0.02904
+6.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 22:27
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC (about $454 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
BTC
$119,659.56
+0.62%
ETH
$4,609.71
+8.00%
NET
$0.0001029
+1.95%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 22:21
Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy
NET
$0.0001029
+1.95%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 22:04
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers