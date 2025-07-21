2025-08-13 Wednesday

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 424 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $424 million, of which $230 million
PANews2025/07/21 23:30
Chu Tianlong: Plan to provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for partner banks

PANews reported on July 21 that Chu Tianlong held an online exchange meeting for investors. An institutional investor asked: What progress has the company made in the digital currency business
Progressives are losing the crypto future

As US conservatives rapidly shape the crypto landscape through policy, funding and grassroots adoption, progressives remain divided and hesitant. Progressives lack a unified strategy and risk losing relevance.
Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket

PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission. According to Jinshi, Blue
Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction

Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.
Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket
Spot gold stands above $3,400

According to PANews on July 21, spot gold broke through $3,400 per ounce, up 1.48% on the day.
Upexi's SOL holdings rose to 1.818 million, with a market value of US$331 million

PANews reported on July 21 that Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ), a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, announced that it had purchased an additional 100,000 SOL
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC (about $454 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy
