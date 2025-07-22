2025-08-13 Wednesday

Some criticisms of Comrade Meng Yan: Talk less about doctrines and solve more problems

Author: Liu Honglin Some criticisms of Comrade Meng Yan. Today, Comrade Meng Yan published a long and eloquent article, expressing his emotion over the passage of the GENIUS Act by
PANews2025/07/22 10:00
Canada's NextGen Digital launches crypto financial strategy, spends $1 million on Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptonews, Canadian listed company NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. has officially entered the field of corporate crypto financial strategy by purchasing $1 million
PANews2025/07/22 09:57
A whale had previously purchased 9187.52 ETH and liquidated it four hours ago, making a profit of $5.08 million in two weeks.

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale 0x8C0...0F364 spent $25 million to buy 9187.52 ETH on 07.10 and liquidated it four hours
PANews2025/07/22 09:53
A whale is suspected of selling 700 WBTC worth $82.4 million in the past three days

PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, "the address that built a position of 1,074 WBTC at an average price of $10,708 four years
PANews2025/07/22 09:48
Ark Invest sold $90.58 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 218,986 shares of Coinbase (COIN) through its three ETFs on Monday, worth $90.58 million. Among
PANews2025/07/22 09:46
Over 90% of Ethereum addresses are profitable, the highest since December 2024

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Sentora monitoring, more than 90% of Ethereum addresses are currently in a profitable state, a new high since December 2024. Since there
PANews2025/07/22 09:42
Coolpad Group: RWA Division has been established to explore the tokenization of property assets

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, Coolpad Group (02369.HK) issued an announcement to officially establish the "Real World Asset Tokenization Division" (referred to as the "RWA
PANews2025/07/22 09:34
Publicly traded Profusa signs $100 million equity credit agreement to launch Bitcoin Treasury strategy

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Businessinsider, commercial-stage digital health company Profusa (NASDAQ: PFSA) announced that it has reached an equity credit agreement with Ascent Partners Fund LLC
PANews2025/07/22 09:29
AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI raises $3.6 million, with participation from Animoca Brands and others

PANews reported on July 22 that according to official news, the AI-driven governance protocol Quack AI announced the completion of US$3.6 million in financing. Supporters include Animoca Brands, 071labs, Skyland
PANews2025/07/22 09:12
On-chain AI agent orchestration layer completes $6.5 million seed round of financing, led by CyberFund

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Chainwire, Questflow, the orchestration layer of the on-chain AI multi-agent economy, announced the completion of a US$6.5 million seed round of financing,
PANews2025/07/22 09:07

