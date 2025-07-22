2025-08-13 Wednesday

Breaking the circle: A comparison of stablecoin regulatory policies in 12 countries

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher The disruptive effect of stablecoins is continuing to expand. From related topics that frequently appear on TikTok's hot search list, to traditional financial bloggers
PANews2025/07/22 13:00
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and currently has a floating loss of nearly $3 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and is currently suffering losses again, with a loss
PANews2025/07/22 12:58
Polymarket to resume U.S. operations following $112M acquisition of QCEX exchange

Polymarket is returning to the U.S. after closing a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The deal, announced July 21, grants Polymarket access to a fully regulated path back…
Crypto.news2025/07/22 12:42
Ethereum ZK track is on the rise again, a comprehensive exploration of ZK network Succinct

Author: jaehaerys Compiled by: Felix, PANews Key points: What is Succinct Prover Network? This is a decentralized zero-knowledge proof (ZK) generation market based on Ethereum. It aims to connect requesters
PANews2025/07/22 12:30
Bank of England considers shelving digital pound plans

PANews reported on July 22 that according to foreign media reports, Bank of England officials are considering suspending plans for a digital pound for the public due to growing doubts
PANews2025/07/22 12:28
UBS: Stablecoins will boost net demand for short-term U.S. Treasuries, and there is still room for short-term debt supply

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, UBS had previously expected that the rapid expansion of the proportion of short-term U.S. Treasury bonds in tradable debt had
PANews2025/07/22 12:27
Financial Times: JPMorgan Chase explores lending against clients’ cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 22 that according to a report by Zhitong Finance citing the Financial Times, unnamed sources revealed that JPMorgan Chase may start using customers' crypto assets directly
PANews2025/07/22 12:24
Malicious robots reappear in Solana ecosystem: Private key leak trap hidden in configuration files

Author: Joker&Thinking Edited by: KrsMt. background In early July 2025, the SlowMist security team received a request for help from a victim user, asking for assistance in analyzing the cause
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$297 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/07/22 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$131 million yesterday, ending a 12-day streak of net inflows

PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$131 million yesterday (July 21, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
