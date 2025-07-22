Борса MEXC
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run
PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
PANews
2025/07/22 15:00
Fragbite Group, a listed company, purchased 4.3 BTC in the first batch to launch Bitcoin vault business
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Tradingview, digital gaming and entertainment group Fragbite Group AB announced that the company has completed the purchase of approximately 4.3 bitcoins, with
PANews
2025/07/22 14:35
Kaito announces that its Web3 crowdfunding platform Capital Launchpad is now live
PANews reported on July 22 that Kaito, an AI-driven Web3 data provider, announced on the X platform that Capital Launchpad is now online and users can register on Yaps. A
PANews
2025/07/22 14:27
Stablecoins dominate, Bank of England considers halting digital pound plans: report
The Bank of England is considering halting plans to create a digital pound as the global focus shifts to stablecoins. Though, the final decision has remained undecided. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Bank of England has seen its…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 14:26
Capital B, a listed company, announced a capital increase of approximately 10.3 million euros to implement its Bitcoin financial strategy
PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced an increase in capital of approximately 10.3 million euros
PANews
2025/07/22 14:11
Republicans propose 7% leaner SEC budget compared to Biden’s era
House Republicans have proposed a plan to trim the SEC’s budget and cut enforcement funding for a Biden-era rule requiring public companies to quickly report cyberattacks.
PANews
2025/07/22 14:07
Illegal crypto ATM network busted in UK, two under investigation
U.K. authorities have arrested two individuals and seized multiple crypto ATMs in connection with an investigation into an unregistered cryptocurrency exchange and suspected financial crime. According to a statement from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the operation was carried…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 13:34
BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT has been spent to purchase TAG tokens
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed a new asset purchase transaction, exchanging 25,000 USDT for 40,421,479.45 TAGs at a
PANews
2025/07/22 13:24
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, suffered a partial liquidation of its ETH long orders, resulting in a loss of approximately $26.17 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the ETH long position (15x leverage) of the giant whale AguilaTrades was partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of
PANews
2025/07/22 13:17
James Wynn's PEPE and DOGE long orders were partially liquidated, and the floating loss still exceeded US$800,000
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) and DOGE (10x leverage) long positions were partially liquidated, and he currently still holds
PANews
2025/07/22 13:02
