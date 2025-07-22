2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
H100 Group, a Swedish public company with Bitcoin reserves, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

H100 Group, a Swedish public company with Bitcoin reserves, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PANews reported on July 22 that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced that it has been approved to trade on the open market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Newton
AB$0.008182+0.81%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12785+3.59%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000102+2.00%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/22 16:09
Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion

Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion

Blockchains are like frontier towns, and metaphors can shape our understanding of what comes next.
TOWNS
TOWNS$0.03242-1.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.011038+1.72%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000768+0.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002171+0.50%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002993-23.25%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:08
Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%

Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%

Ethereum’s rising market share, regulatory clarity, and whale activity signal a possible shift, as Bitcoin dominance slides and institutional interest shifts. According to insights shared by QCP Capital on X on July 21, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has slipped from 64%…
Bitcoin
BTC$119,700.22+0.62%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:02
Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence

Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence

Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash. According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1128-2.19%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0143+1.85%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:00
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?

Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?

By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2148-3.46%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum

Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum

Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
Monero
XMR$251.57-3.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01679+6.67%
Споделяне
Fxstreet2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.02%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/22 15:43
Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million

Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million

PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2148-3.46%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/22 15:32
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?

Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?

After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
NEAR
NEAR$2.799+6.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,615.36+7.99%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC

AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC

PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
Bitcoin
BTC$119,700.22+0.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.05%
Ethereum
ETH$4,615.36+7.99%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/22 15:17

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers