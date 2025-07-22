Борса MEXC
H100 Group, a Swedish public company with Bitcoin reserves, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PANews reported on July 22 that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced that it has been approved to trade on the open market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
PANews
2025/07/22 16:09
Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion
Blockchains are like frontier towns, and metaphors can shape our understanding of what comes next.
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:08
Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%
Ethereum’s rising market share, regulatory clarity, and whale activity signal a possible shift, as Bitcoin dominance slides and institutional interest shifts. According to insights shared by QCP Capital on X on July 21, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has slipped from 64%…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:02
Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence
Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash. According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:00
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?
By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
PANews
2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum
Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
Fxstreet
2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/07/22 15:43
Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million
PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously
PANews
2025/07/22 15:32
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?
After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC
PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
PANews
2025/07/22 15:17
