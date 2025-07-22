Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for digital asset legislation, saying bipartisan collaboration will protect innovation and consumer rights
PANews reported on July 22 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that the United States has been leading the world in financial innovation and has not slowed down. Lummis said
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
NOT
$0.002167
+0.23%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 22:26
Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k
These 6, low-cost meme tokens with real utility could turn $450 into $900k. #partnercontent
REAL
$0.05278
-0.20%
MEMECOIN
$0.006333
+0.18%
MEME
$0.001833
+6.07%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:25
Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, Consensys, a software company led by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, plans to lay off 49 employees, about
LAY
$0.01814
+30.31%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 22:16
PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase
BANK
$0.06627
+6.44%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 22:09
Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CNBC , Telegram 's built-in TON Wallet crypto wallet went live in the United States this week. 87 million American users can
TON
$3.501
+2.72%
NOW
$0.00795
+0.76%
WALLET
$0.0299
+2.71%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 22:03
GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders’ move to APT Miner
While the GENIUS Act sparks debate across crypto circles, many XRP and ETH holders have already turned to APT Miner for steady, stress-free income. #sponsored
MOVE
$0.1424
+3.03%
XRP
$3.2464
+3.12%
ACT
$0.04408
+5.02%
ETH
$4,617.21
+8.07%
APT
$4.824
+5.41%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:00
Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , after the Senate Agriculture Committee removed CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz and another nominee from the voting list yesterday,
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 21:58
Spot gold hits $3,420
PANews reported on July 22 that spot gold continued to climb, reaching $3,420 per ounce, its highest level since June 16, and up 0.68% on the day.
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-30.30%
JUNE
$0.0993
-9.72%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 21:54
Genius Group's Bitcoin holdings have increased to 200
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph , Genius Group has doubled its Bitcoin holdings to 200 , and plans to increase it to 1,000 by the end
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 21:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,477 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 75,296 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 1,477 BTC (about $176 million) today, of which ARK21Shares had an outflow
BTC
$119,726.7
+0.64%
ETH
$4,617.21
+8.07%
NET
$0.0001029
+1.42%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/22 21:45
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers