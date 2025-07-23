Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
A whale PENGU short position was liquidated last night and lost $13.15 million, and then reopened the short position
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the PENGU 3x short position at address 0x670...af6e0 was liquidated at 9 o'clock last night and
PENGU
$0.037054
+0.53%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 10:24
Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue talked about stablecoins again. With the recent hot speculation of the stablecoin concept,
HOT
$0.0010384
+4.63%
STAGE
$0.000045
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 10:14
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will release a summary of the rules for stablecoin issuers next week.
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 10:13
Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door
RWA
$0.005454
+13.29%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 10:10
A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total
ETH
$4,619.41
+8.14%
WALLET
$0.02991
+2.78%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 09:59
Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EIGEN
$1.4122
+5.52%
NOW
$0.00795
+0.50%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 09:50
ARK Invest Acquires $182 Million of BMNR Common Stock to Help BitMine Advance Its Ethereum Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine announced on Tuesday that ARK Invest has acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock BMNR, with a total value
ARK
$0.4598
+3.60%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 09:46
Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX
PANews reported on July 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past day, 226.6 million PENGU (worth $9.05 million) continued to be transferred out of the
TOKEN
$0.01679
+6.67%
PENGU
$0.037054
+0.53%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 09:39
WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the
USDC
$1
+0.01%
ETH
$4,619.41
+8.14%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 09:38
South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not
STOP
$0.19304
-1.27%
ORDER
$0.1257
+7.71%
NOT
$0.002172
+0.60%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/23 09:33
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers