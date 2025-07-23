2025-08-13 Wednesday

The EU has drawn up a 100 billion euro "no deal" countermeasure plan to deal with the US's 30% tariff threat

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Bloomberg, the EU plans to quickly impose tariffs of the same proportion on US products worth about 100 billion euros if no
PANews2025/07/23 19:03
CoinShares secures MiCA license in France to cement EU presence

In addition to its leadership in the EU, CoinShares has been actively expanding in the US market since officially entering in 2023, aiming to compete with major industry peers.
PANews2025/07/23 18:57
Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
PANews2025/07/23 18:34
Hyperliquid’s total open interest exceeds $14.7 billion, setting a new all-time high

PANews reported on July 23 that Hyperliquid stated that the total amount of open contracts continued to rise, setting a new historical high again, exceeding US$14.7 billion.
PANews2025/07/23 18:32
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increased its holdings by 3.06 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 28.89 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that according to TheNewswire, Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) recently purchased another 3.06 bitcoins for a transaction amount of 500,000 Canadian dollars, with funds coming
PANews2025/07/23 18:28
Is Ethereum fated for more upside? Here’s what analysts think

Ethereum has been on a tear lately, clawing its way back after several months of sluggish performance. The rally has flipped industry chatter from ‘when ETH surge?’ to ‘how long can this rally last?’ and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 18:13
DeAgentAI's AlphaX attracted 86K+ users in the Sui Chain Prediction Competition within two weeks, and the transaction volume increased by 232%

PANews reported on July 23 that the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition launched by AlphaX, the community incubation product of the AI Infra project DeAgentAI, has performed well
PANews2025/07/23 18:06
More than $50 million USDC was destroyed in the USDC Treasury

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Whale Alert, at 18:03 Beijing time, 50,070,482 USDC (approximately US$50,055,461) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
PANews2025/07/23 18:05
PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

A fierce competition to become the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy" is taking place on Wall Street. Driven by heavyweights such as Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin and Wall Street strategist Tom
PANews2025/07/23 17:58
CertiK Stablecoin Report 2025: What are the top 5 most secure tokens in the stablecoin race?

As stablecoin adoption grows more mainstream, so do the security risks associated with them. Which tokens are leading the race in terms of security? The first half of 2025 saw a surge in stablecoin use cases, with a monthly settlement…
Crypto.news2025/07/23 17:52

