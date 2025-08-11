2025-08-13 Wednesday

Chainlink and ICE Partner to Bring Forex and Precious Metals Data to the Blockchain

PANews reported on August 11th that Chainlink announced a partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, to integrate global foreign exchange and precious
PANews2025/08/11 20:20
Truth Social Files Amended Bitcoin Spot ETF Documentation

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that the Truth Social Bitcoin Spot ETF has submitted an amendment to its S-1 registration statement to the
PANews2025/08/11 20:15
SharpLink Completes $400 Million Private Placement and Holds Nearly 600,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 11th that SharpLink officially completed a $400 million private placement at $21.76 per share, led by five global institutional investors. As of August 11, 2025 (Beijing
PANews2025/08/11 20:09
Strategy Stacks Another 155 Bitcoin—Now Holds 628,946 BTC

On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, Strategy founder Michael Saylor revealed that his company scooped up another batch of bitcoin ( BTC). With the fresh addition, Strategy’s stash of bitcoin has grown even larger. On the social media platform X, Saylor wrote, “Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 20:08
China Rare Earth Group solemnly declares that it has never conducted any form of cooperation, consultation or planning with relevant institutions or units regarding the so-called "rare earth RMB stabl

PANews reported on August 11th that some online media outlets have recently circulated information claiming that "China Rare Earth Group, Ant Group, and the People's Bank of China are jointly
PANews2025/08/11 20:05
MicroStrategy increased its holdings of Bitcoin by 155 bitcoins last week, totaling $18 million.

PANews reported on August 11 that according to Aggr News , MicroStrategy purchased 155 bitcoins at an average price of US$116,401 per bitcoin between August 4 and 10, with a
PANews2025/08/11 20:01
BitMine holds over 1.15 million ETH, with a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion

PANews reported on August 11th that BitMine Immersion Technologies ( BMNR ) announced that its Ethereum ( ETH ) holdings have exceeded 1,150,263 . At $ 4,311 per ETH, this
PANews2025/08/11 19:49
Analysis: BTC and ETH options open interest remains high, prompting cautious market reaction to US CPI data

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to The Block , open interest in BTC and ETH options reached $ 43 billion and $ 13.9 billion, respectively, both reaching yearly
PANews2025/08/11 19:46
LISTA DAO proposes to permanently destroy 20% of the total token supply and optimize the distribution mechanism

PANews reported on August 11th that the LISTA DAO released LIP 021 , proposing to permanently destroy 20% of LISTA tokens ( 200 million), reducing the maximum supply from 1
PANews2025/08/11 19:45
Where to Incorporate Your Crypto Business in 2025

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news and brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. Navigating Crypto Regulations: Where to Incorporate in 2025 Incorporating a crypto business in […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 19:30

