2025-08-13 Wednesday

WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
PANews2025/07/23 22:15
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
PANews2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
PANews2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement

None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:56
Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived

Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived

PANews reported on July 23 that US President Trump: I will always be willing to give up tariff terms if major countries can be persuaded to open their markets to
PANews2025/07/23 21:40
Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of
PANews2025/07/23 21:34
ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy

ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy

PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico, the US ENDRA Life Science company will adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and plans to implement a Bitcoin-based revenue-generating strategy.
PANews2025/07/23 21:33
Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the
PANews2025/07/23 21:32
This coin could repeat XRP's 2017 price boom and flip $700 into $245,700

This coin could repeat XRP’s 2017 price boom and flip $700 into $245,700

XRP turned early investors into millionaires, now, Little Pepe’s $0.0014 presale has crypto watchers wondering if history is about to repeat itself. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/23 21:22
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
PANews2025/07/23 21:21

