Coinbase to List JITOSOL and MPLX
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will begin supporting the transfer and trading of two Solana network (SPL token ) assets, Jito Staked SOL
PANews
2025/07/23 23:59
US and EU close to 15% tariff agreement
PANews July 23 news, according to the Financial Times, the European Union and the United States are about to reach a trade agreement that will impose a 15% tariff on
PANews
2025/07/23 23:58
The US government's AI.Gov official website is officially launched, focusing on Trump's AI strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that the US government launched a new AI.Gov official website today, systematically launching the "American AI Action Plan", proposing three pillar strategies of "accelerating innovation,
PANews
2025/07/23 23:55
XRP gets its own MicroStrategy: Nature’s Miracle unveils $20M treasury bet
Nature's Miracle is pivoting to an XRP treasury strategy, a first in the industry.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 23:38
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 499 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 23 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $499 million, of which $116 million
PANews
2025/07/23 23:30
Block was officially included in the S&P 500 index today, holding 8,584 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CNBC, payment giant Block Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 index today. Block currently holds 8,584 bitcoins in its balance sheet
PANews
2025/07/23 23:27
BitMine launches BMNR options trading on NYSE, plans to acquire 5% of Ethereum supply
PANews reported on July 23 that BitMine, an Ethereum treasury and crypto mining company backed by Peter Thiel and ARK, launched options trading for its common stock BMNR on the
PANews
2025/07/23 23:22
Spark launches SPK farm and other new features to optimize user revenue experience
PANews reported on July 23 that Spark platform has recently launched a number of practical functions, including SPK farm (supply USDS to earn SPK), Overdrive (increase airdrop rewards), USDS (SPK
PANews
2025/07/23 23:21
Aspecta Announces Token Economics and Airdrop Schedule
PANews reported on July 23 that Aspecta announced the economic model of its native token $ASP , with a total supply of 1 billion. Of these, 45% will be allocated
PANews
2025/07/23 23:16
ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September
The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted. […] Сообщение ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/23 23:00
