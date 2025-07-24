2025-08-13 Wednesday

James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations, and his BTC and PEPE long orders have lost about $386,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale James Wynn has suffered five consecutive liquidations. His long positions in BTC (40 times) and PEPE (10
PANews2025/07/24 09:21
WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address once again spent 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH at an average
PANews2025/07/24 09:19
Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
PANews2025/07/24 09:16
Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million

PANews reported on July 24 that two wallets (suspected to be private equity investors) sold 1.25 billion PUMPs (worth $3.81 million) at a price of $0.00305 in the past two
PANews2025/07/24 09:14
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
PANews2025/07/24 09:11
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8F93 deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a 20x leveraged ETH long position, holding 7,200
PANews2025/07/24 09:01
Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?

Author: TechFlow Whenever the market is good, FUD is inevitable. Today, a piece of news made everyone worry about the price of ETH again: Validators of the Ethereum network are
PANews2025/07/24 09:00
Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as PUMP continues to fall, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng (Machi Big Brother)'s PUMP long position has now suffered a floating
PANews2025/07/24 08:52
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
PANews2025/07/24 08:39
Coinbase and PNC partner to allow clients purchase crypto

PNC Bank is partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer retail and institutional clients the ability to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, according to a press release on Tuesday.
Fxstreet2025/07/24 08:30

