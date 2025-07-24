2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Tether eyes U.S. expansion under new stablecoin law but with institutional focus

Tether eyes U.S. expansion under new stablecoin law but with institutional focus

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, is preparing to expand its U.S. presence following the recent signing of landmark crypto legislation by President Trump. Tether (USDT) is preparing to expand its business in the U.S. following the recent passage of…
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.275+4.70%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 14:02
European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million in funding and plans to launch its own crypto product

European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million in funding and plans to launch its own crypto product

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CNBC, European investment application Lightyear announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$23 million, led by NordicNinja and followed
RWAX
APP$0.003058+0.09%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 14:01
PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

PUMP, the native token of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, fell sharply on Thursday, July 24 after its founder said an airdrop was not coming soon and legal challenges intensified. The token declined 17% from a local high of $0.00369 to…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009309+1.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01681+7.27%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003945+13.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001832+6.63%
SOON
SOON$0.449-9.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002169+0.83%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 14:01
Yuga Labs’ $9m judgment overturned in Bored Ape copycat case

Yuga Labs’ $9m judgment overturned in Bored Ape copycat case

In a sudden turn of events, non-fungible token giant Yuga Labs has lost a $9 million judgment after a U.S. appeals court ordered a trial in its lawsuit against the creators of a contested NFT collection accused of copying Bored…
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01681+7.27%
NFT
NFT$0.000000474+0.31%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6413+4.48%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 13:47
Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Zircuit announced the launch of "Hyperliquid for AI Trading", an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading, with one-click
RealLink
REAL$0.05282-0.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.32226+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.39%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 13:42
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the CEO of KeyCorp Bank, which has an asset size of US$185 billion, said, "As long as our customers have demand
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0664+7.42%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 13:33
PUMP Crashes 14% Below ICO Price After Founder Rules Out Airdrop

PUMP Crashes 14% Below ICO Price After Founder Rules Out Airdrop

PUMP, the native token of Pump.Fun, dropped over 14% in 24 hours after founder Alon Cohen confirmed that there is no immediate token airdrop. During a live with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Alon noted that the PUMP airdrop “is not going to be taking place in the immediate future.” He added that the team will inform investors of any details or timelines once they become available. Allon speaks about the pumpfun airdrop live on threadguy stream, "We want to reward OG pumpfun users" pic.twitter.com/gdfE7H4oRV — ً (@0xsyste) July 23, 2025 Alon noted that the company aims to reward the community that helped build a platform with the airdrop. “We want to make sure that it is a meaningful airdrop and it is executed well,” Alon said. “We’re actually focusing on bringing back a lot of that attention and hype to our ecosystem. That being said, the airdrop is not going to be taking place in the immediate future.” The memecoin launchpad initially priced its token at $0.004 during its ICO, representing 12.5% of the total 1 trillion supply. PUMP hit its all-time high (ATH) on the first day of trading, July 16, at $0.0068. Since then, the token has dropped by roughly 50%. PUMP Downward Scenario – What Can Investors Expect? According to the founder, the platform prioritizes long-term development over short-term incentives, emphasizing fair airdrop launch protocols. However, declining user activity has raised questions about the short-term Pump.Fun price prediction, considering PUMP’s distribution and current trading volumes. As a result, the token plummeted more than 40% in the last 7 days, according to CoinMarketCap data . The overall market cap of the token is down 14% and it is currently trading at $0.0031 at press time. Further, Lookonchain revealed that Jeffrey Huang, commonly known as Machi Big Brother, has added more to his PUMP long position, despite the token’s steep decline. His long position has been down over $5.8 million. As $PUMP keeps dropping, Machi Big Brother( @machibigbrother )'s $PUMP long position is now down over $5.8M, but he is still doubling down and adding more to his $PUMP long positions. https://t.co/T0DJNDGd53 pic.twitter.com/w3aDcxxCgD — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 24, 2025 Besides, 2 wallets linked to private sale investors sold more than 1.2 billion PUMP at $0.003 in the past two hours. This has resulted in a loss of $1.19 million. https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1948189406244012305 The PUMP token’s value is now likely to be driven by the platform’s core utility rather than airdrop-driven hype. In the immediate term, PUMP holders should anticipate market volatility as investors adjust to the revised n
Threshold
T$0.0177+4.17%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009309+1.67%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.0472-3.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.73+3.27%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003945+13.91%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/07/24 13:31
Solana prepares to increase block limit to 100 million CUs via SIMD-0286

Solana prepares to increase block limit to 100 million CUs via SIMD-0286

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana is preparing to achieve another major capacity increase through SIMD-0286, proposing to increase the block limit from 6,000 CUs to
Major
MAJOR$0.1743-0.94%
Octavia
VIA$0.0183-0.54%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2158-3.48%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 13:11
Renzo Protocol has adopted an Ethereum reserve strategy and currently holds 1,050 ETH

Renzo Protocol has adopted an Ethereum reserve strategy and currently holds 1,050 ETH

According to PANews on July 24, the re-staking and yield strategy protocol Renzo Protocol has joined the ranks of institutions adopting the Ethereum reserve strategy. Data shows that the protocol
Ethereum
ETH$4,618.25+8.67%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 13:05
Legendary investor Dan Tapiero: All in on crypto, Bitcoin aims for $1 million

Legendary investor Dan Tapiero: All in on crypto, Bitcoin aims for $1 million

Interview guest: Dan Tapiero, American macro investor and founder of 50T Podcast source: When Shift Happens Air Date: Jul 10, 2025 Organized by: BitpushNews Preface: In the ever-changing financial world,
Everscale
EVER$0.00968+0.51%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 13:00

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers