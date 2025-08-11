Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Bezos' space company Blue Origin will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payments
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin announced that it will accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. The specific
BLUE
$0.08441
+4.48%
SPACE
$0.1589
+0.82%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 21:18
ENS multi-signature wallet transferred nearly 142,000 ENS to trading platforms
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Embers, a multi-signature wallet of ENS transferred out 141,937 ENS (about 4.02 million US dollars) within 20 minutes, of which 72,437 went
MULTI
$0.07859
-2.98%
ENS
$29.74
+6.06%
WALLET
$0.03
+3.27%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 21:14
DOGE, SHIB soar but market eyes LBRETT for 15,000% gains
While DOGE, SHIB ride the wave, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 tech and massive staking rewards are positioning it as the next 100x memecoin. #partnercontent
RIDE
$0.001092
--%
SHIB
$0.00001357
+4.06%
MEMECOIN
$0.006357
+2.21%
GAINS
$0.02782
+6.79%
LAYER
$0.6389
+3.88%
DOGE
$0.23613
+5.19%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 21:11
Roundhill Re-Approves MEME Theme ETF
PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Roundhill has resubmitted its MEME-themed ETF, having previously closed a similarly named product. While ETF relaunches are
MEME
$0.001832
+6.63%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 21:10
The Smarter Web Company Completes New Subscription Funding Round of £7.62 Million
PANews reported on August 11th that The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF | FRA: 3M8) announced the completion of a subscription for 3,452,086 new ordinary shares, raising
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 21:07
A look at the century-long evolution of US 401(k) pension investment strategies
Author: Chen Mo cmDeFi On August 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement savings plans to invest in more diversified assets, including private equity,
K
$0.2507
+9.61%
TRUMP
$9.275
+4.70%
MORE
$0.10131
+0.42%
ORDER
$0.1258
+7.89%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 21:00
The company's MCVT increased its holdings by over 5.6 million SUI, and its treasury holdings exceeded 81.87 million.
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to BusinessWire, Nasdaq-listed company MCVT (NASDAQ: MCVT) disclosed that its SUI treasury has reached 81,871,794 tokens, with a total value of approximately $316
SUI
$3.8877
+5.23%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 20:56
WLFI invests 7.5% of token supply to boost ALT5 Sigma’s treasury bid
Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma is set to adopt World Liberty Financial’s native token as a treasury asset as it taps the project’s executives to join its board. According to a Monday press release, the Trump-backed DeFi venture World Liberty Financial is…
BID
$0.07442
+7.07%
TRUMP
$9.275
+4.70%
LIBERTY
$0.12882
-1.61%
DEFI
$0.001898
+0.90%
TOKEN
$0.01681
+7.27%
SIGMA
$0.016819
+11.07%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 20:54
Zoth Receives $15 Million in Strategic Investment from Bolts Capital to Promote RWA on-chain
PANews reported on August 11th that the blockchain protocol Zoth announced it has received a $ 15 million strategic funding commitment from Bolts Capital to accelerate the development of its
RWA
$0.005456
+13.66%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 20:50
Safety Shot announces strategic partnership with BONK and receives $25 million in BONK tokens
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to StockTitan , Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT ) announced a strategic alliance with the founding team of BONK . The company will receive
BONK
$0.00002648
+5.66%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 20:37
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers