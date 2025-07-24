2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment

PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
Bittensor
TAO$391.98+7.69%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.39%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01613+3.26%
PANews2025/07/24 16:39
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
THORChain
RUNE$1.469+6.68%
PANews2025/07/24 16:33
Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU

Solana may soon double its block capacity from 60 million to 100 million compute units, aiming to boost transaction throughput and ease network congestion. The Solana (SOL) network could soon see a dramatic leap in block capacity, with a new…
Solana
SOL$194.19+10.47%
MAY
MAY$0.05106-0.35%
SOON
SOON$0.4497-9.57%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2151-3.80%
Crypto.news2025/07/24 16:16
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.73+3.27%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003946+13.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,618.61+8.68%
PANews2025/07/24 16:05
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund

PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
GoPlus Security
GPS$0.016275-2.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01678+7.08%
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
PANews2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer

PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
Pixels
PIXEL$0.03672+7.14%
PANews2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case

An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009311+1.69%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.006366+2.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003946+13.94%
PANews2025/07/24 15:43
Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31? On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers…
GET
GET$0.012533+56.27%
SphereX
HERE$0.00058+7.40%
NFT
NFT$0.000000474+0.31%
Crypto.news2025/07/24 15:24
Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund. It is reported that Bankr is
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.39%
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
PANews2025/07/24 15:23
David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race

While tech giants are competing through massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Web3 companies are developing an alternative, decentralized model. According to Dell’Oro Group, Big Tech players — Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft — invested around $180 billion in AI infrastructure and data centers in 2024, and in 2025 their spending is expected to […] Сообщение David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.39%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003477+2.20%
Incrypted2025/07/24 15:23

