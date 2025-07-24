2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue

deBridge Foundation launches reserve fund to repurchase DBR tokens with all protocol revenue

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , the deBridge Foundation has launched a reserve fund to use 100% of the protocol revenue to repurchase its native
deBridge
DBR$0.02471+0.65%
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2139-4.33%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 20:01
Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail

Men accused in New York crypto torture case out on bail

The suspects allegedly held the Italian man hostage for weeks in a Manhattan townhouse, beating him and demanding access to his Bitcoin wallet.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00742+1.08%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02999+3.16%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 19:54
Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet

Bitcoin OG just transferred all 3962.62 BTC to a new wallet

PANews reported on July 24 that on-chain data showed that Bitcoin OG, which had been dormant for 14.5 years, had just transferred all 3,962.62 BTC (about US$469 million) it held
Bitcoin
BTC$119,787.2+0.74%
OG
OG$13.47+3.13%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02999+3.16%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 19:36
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$25.2965 million

PANews reported on July 24 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3529+2.18%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 19:20
Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Is Pump.fun in hot water? Legal woes deepen as third lawsuit alleges fraud

Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun and its founders are back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s for all the wrong reasons. A recently amended class action lawsuit is turning up the pressure on Pump.fun, accusing the Solana-based platform of operating…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009318+1.76%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003946+13.94%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010388+4.96%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00183+6.39%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:06
Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Ghana to offer licenses to crypto platforms

Ghana is planning to license crypto platforms in an attempt to capture revenue from the growing web3 and provide regulatory clarity for digital assets. How much impact will it make? In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Governor of the Bank…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06631+7.10%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 19:05
Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken

Crypto hacks surpass $3.1B in 2025 as access flaws persist: Hacken

Over $3.1 billion in crypto has been lost in 2025, according to a Hacken report. Access-control exploits are the primary cause.
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 19:04
Exclusive interview with Long Fan, founder of Conflux Network: Shanghai and Hong Kong work together to redefine the competitive advantage of China's Web3

Exclusive interview with Long Fan, founder of Conflux Network: Shanghai and Hong Kong work together to redefine the competitive advantage of China's Web3

Article written by: Lesley, MetaEra At the "Shanghai-Hong Kong 'Web3' Complementary Collaborative Development Conference" on July 19, MetaEra's CEO Jessica had an in-depth conversation with Professor Long Fan, the founder
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 19:00
Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotion from August

Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotion from August

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph , Hong Kong will begin to implement the Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1, 2025 , prohibiting the provision or promotion of
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 18:59

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers