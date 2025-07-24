2025-08-13 Wednesday

GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.0186+3.26%
SuperRare
RARE$0.06047+3.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001897+0.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,623.52+8.75%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004739--%
PANews2025/07/24 22:11
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
Bitcoin
BTC$119,787.2+0.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,623.52+8.75%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001029+1.95%
PANews2025/07/24 22:08
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01678+7.15%
PANews2025/07/24 22:02
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there

The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00249999+0.84%
MAY
MAY$0.05106-0.35%
PANews2025/07/24 22:01
Trump denies wanting to destroy Musk's company, wishes him prosperity

PANews reported on July 24 that Trump posted that everyone is saying that I will destroy Elon's company by canceling (or at least reducing) the massive subsidies that Elon receives
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.286+4.73%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001218+6.00%
PANews2025/07/24 21:40
Ethereum’s daily gas usage hits a record high

PANews reported on July 24 that according to everstake.eth , on July 21, 2025 , Ethereum's daily Gas usage reached 149,673,860,000 , setting a record high. Analysis pointed out that
Ethereum
ETH$4,623.52+8.75%
PANews2025/07/24 21:32
BitMine’s Ethereum holdings exceed $2 billion, with a total of 566,776 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings have exceeded $2 billion, with a total of
Ethereum
ETH$4,623.52+8.75%
PANews2025/07/24 21:30
Circle’s interest-bearing stablecoin USYC will soon be natively issued on BNB Chain

PANews reported on July 24 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, Circle 's interest-bearing stablecoin USYC (with U.S. Treasury bonds as the underlying asset) will soon be natively issued on
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Binance Coin
BNB$836.19+2.91%
SOON
SOON$0.4509-9.22%
PANews2025/07/24 21:18
Anchorage Digital Partners with Ethena Labs to Launch USDtb, the First GENIUS-Compliant, Federally Regulated Stablecoin

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Business Wire, Anchorage Digital announced a strategic partnership with Ethena Labs to launch the first stablecoin USDtb in the United States with
PANews2025/07/24 21:13
UK AI firm Satsuma Technology raises $135 million to build a Bitcoin vault

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, British artificial intelligence company Satsuma Technology announced that it had successfully raised $135 million to build one of the largest Bitcoin
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.47%
PANews2025/07/24 21:07

