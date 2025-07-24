Борса MEXC
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
PANews
2025/07/24 22:11
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 751 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 110,868 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 751 BTC (about 89.05 million US dollars) today , of which Fidelity had
PANews
2025/07/24 22:08
MoonPay Launches Liquid Staking Token mpSOL on Solana
PANews reported on July 24 that according to SolanaFloor, MoonPay has launched the liquidity staking token $mpSOL on the Solana blockchain.
PANews
2025/07/24 22:02
UK crypto hopes stall, but ‘encouraging signs’ are there
The crypto industry in the UK is pushing for the government to change the rules of the road, and it just may be working.
PANews
2025/07/24 22:01
Trump denies wanting to destroy Musk's company, wishes him prosperity
PANews reported on July 24 that Trump posted that everyone is saying that I will destroy Elon's company by canceling (or at least reducing) the massive subsidies that Elon receives
PANews
2025/07/24 21:40
Ethereum’s daily gas usage hits a record high
PANews reported on July 24 that according to everstake.eth , on July 21, 2025 , Ethereum's daily Gas usage reached 149,673,860,000 , setting a record high. Analysis pointed out that
PANews
2025/07/24 21:32
BitMine’s Ethereum holdings exceed $2 billion, with a total of 566,776 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced that its Ethereum (ETH) holdings have exceeded $2 billion, with a total of
PANews
2025/07/24 21:30
Circle’s interest-bearing stablecoin USYC will soon be natively issued on BNB Chain
PANews reported on July 24 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, Circle 's interest-bearing stablecoin USYC (with U.S. Treasury bonds as the underlying asset) will soon be natively issued on
PANews
2025/07/24 21:18
Anchorage Digital Partners with Ethena Labs to Launch USDtb, the First GENIUS-Compliant, Federally Regulated Stablecoin
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Business Wire, Anchorage Digital announced a strategic partnership with Ethena Labs to launch the first stablecoin USDtb in the United States with
PANews
2025/07/24 21:13
UK AI firm Satsuma Technology raises $135 million to build a Bitcoin vault
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, British artificial intelligence company Satsuma Technology announced that it had successfully raised $135 million to build one of the largest Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/24 21:07
