2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year

BlackRock Ethereum ETF's assets exceeded $10 billion in one year

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, BlackRock's Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) ETHA has exceeded $10 billion in assets under management in less than a year, becoming
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2132-4.65%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 23:36
TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury

TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Aggr News , the TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital plan to raise $400 million for the TONCoin treasury .
TONCOIN
TON$3.501+2.84%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 23:30
Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail

Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Decrypt , two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a Bitcoin trader in New York were recently released on bail of $
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 23:14
GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
SuperRare
RARE$0.06047+3.47%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004739--%
ApeCoin
APE$0.6418+4.56%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 23:11
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 23:10
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions

IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
ELYSIA
EL$0.005153-0.48%
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 23:05
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act

Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Triathon
GROW$0.0097+3.19%
MAY
MAY$0.05106-0.35%
america party
AMERICA$0.0002086-18.92%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04409+5.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06634+7.15%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 22:40
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00249999+0.84%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10138+0.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1422+2.96%
XRP
XRP$3.2444+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.17422-1.17%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/24 22:18

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers