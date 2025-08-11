Борса MEXC
3 memecoins that could overtake SHIB, DOGE in Q4 2025
Memecoins aren’t just surviving, they’re leveling up, and three new contenders could soon outshine SHIB and challenge DOGE’s long reign. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:30
Election Highs Ease but Activity Remains for Prediction Markets Polymarket and Kalshi
Polymarket and Kalshi, two prominent prediction markets, have continued to record substantial trading activity into 2025, with volumes, active accounts, and market offerings reflecting ongoing participation beyond the 2024 U.S. Election. Data Shows Polymarket Volumes Remain Above Pre-Election Levels Metrics from Dune Analytics show that Polymarket, the blockchain-based predictions marketplace, has maintained activity into 2025. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 22:30
Crypto ETF Inflows Hit $572M As Trump Opens $8.7 Trillion 401(k) Market To Crypto, Ethereum On A Tear
Crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds) pulled in $572 million last week as US President Donald Trump opened the $8.7 trillion 401(k) pension market to digital assets, sending Ethereum on a tear.
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/11 22:29
US stocks rose due to the concept of Ethereum reserves, with BMNR up over 23% and SBET up over 13%.
PANews reported on August 11 that the concept of Ethereum reserves in the U.S. stock market rose, with BMNR up more than 23%, SBET up more than 13%, BTCT up
PANews
2025/08/11 22:13
AguilaTrades stopped out of its ETH short position half an hour after opening, resulting in a loss of $1.92 million
According to a report by PANews on August 11th, Yu Jin reported that less than half an hour after opening a short position on ETH, a trader at AguilaTrades quickly
PANews
2025/08/11 22:12
Thumzup Media completes pricing of $50 million IPO, plans to increase investment in cryptocurrency assets
PANews reported on August 11th that Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced the completion of a $50 million public offering at a price of $10 per share, raising an estimated
PANews
2025/08/11 22:04
Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling
Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, with the combined market capitalization crossing the key milestone of $4 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a high of $122,300, its highest level since July 15, and much higher than this month’s…
Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:00
FG Nexus announced that it has purchased 47,331 ETH at a cost of $200 million
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Fundamental Global Inc. (FG Nexus, NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) announced that it has purchased a total of 47,331 ETH at a current
PANews
2025/08/11 21:54
Traders shorted 26,000 ETH with 15x leverage, with a position value of $111 million.
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Ember, AguilaTrades traders opened a new ETH short order in the past 10 minutes and are currently shorting 26,000 ETH with 15x
PANews
2025/08/11 21:49
Rumble Mulls €1B Northern Data Takeover as Peak Mining Set for $235M Sale
Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM), the $2 billion video-sharing and cloud services provider, said it is exploring an all-stock acquisition of Germany’s bitcoin mining and AI data center operator Northern Data. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 21:30
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers