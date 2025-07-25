2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
A whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions

A whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions: BTC and SOL long positions with
Solana
SOL$194.32+10.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,757.29+0.71%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.03%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/25 13:08
Aguila Trades' Bitcoin long orders were partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of $2.1 million

Aguila Trades' Bitcoin long orders were partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of $2.1 million

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (20x) long position of the giant whale Aguila Trades was partially liquidated, closing 720 BTC and losing
Bitcoin
BTC$119,757.29+0.71%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/25 12:51
Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews July 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, continuing its trend of cashing out profits from Coinbase
ARK
ARK$0.4605+3.92%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/25 12:49
BitMine Snaps Up $2B in Ether in 16 Days, Leads New Wave of ETH Treasury Firms

BitMine Snaps Up $2B in Ether in 16 Days, Leads New Wave of ETH Treasury Firms

BitMine Immersion Technologies has emerged as the largest corporate holder of Ether after acquiring more than $2 billion worth of ETH in just over two weeks, according to a statement released Thursday . Key Takeaways: BitMine has become the largest corporate holder of Ether, acquiring over $2 billion worth in just 16 days. The firm aims to stake 5% of the total Ether supply, a target worth around $22 billion. Corporate Ether treasuries are rising rapidly, with BitMine and SharpLink leading a new wave of accumulation. The Bitcoin mining company announced it had purchased 566,776 Ether over a 16-day span, amounting to approximately $2.03 billion at current prices. The aggressive move has vaulted BitMine ahead of rivals in the fast-growing race to build strategic Ether treasuries. BitMine Aims to Stake 5% of Total Ether Supply, Says Chairman Tom Lee Tom Lee, managing partner at FundStrat and chairman of BitMine, said the firm is targeting an ambitious goal — to acquire and stake 5% of the total Ether supply. At today’s estimates, that would amount to roughly six million ETH, or about $22 billion. Ether’s supply is elastic due to its burn mechanism, making this a moving target. If successful, BitMine would control a larger share of Ether than MicroStrategy holds in Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s firm owns 607,770 BTC, or 2.9% of Bitcoin’s capped 21 million supply. BitMine’s rapid accumulation has flipped SharpLink Gaming, which recently announced a 79,949 ETH purchase, bringing its total holdings to 360,807 ETH, valued around $1.3 billion. The Ethereum Foundation ranks third among treasury holders with approximately 237,500 ETH. two companies are buying ETH like CRAZY – Bitmine holds $2.12 billion in ETH – SharpLink holds $1.35 billion in ETH the Ethereum Foundation is the 3rd largest holder ETH IS GOING TO $20,000 THIS CYCLE! pic.twitter.com/cQxx7Y6MRG — borovik (@3orovik) July 24, 2025 The trend has fueled surging valuations. BitMine shares (BMNR) soared more than 3,000% to $135 following its Ether pivot in early July. SharpLink’s (SBET) stock spiked 171% to $79.21 after revealing similar plans in May. According to Strategic Ether Reserves, 61 entities now collectively hold 2.31 million ETH — around 1.91% of the total supply, valued at $8.46 billion. While that figure pales in comparison to Bitcoin, where 206 companies control over 3.4 million BTC worth $408 billion, Ether treasuries are gaining ground fast. Crypto Treasuries Aren’t Really Buying Crypto A growing number of publicly traded companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to build crypto treasuries, but one analyst says many aren’t actually buying digital assets from the open market . As reported, crypto analyst Ran Neuner claimed that crypto treasury firms are acting less like buyers and more like exit vehicles for crypto insiders. Instead of purchasing assets directly from exchanges, these companies often receive crypto contributions from existing holders, in exchange for shares that later trade at massive premiums on public markets. Skepticism around the sustainability of the crypto treasury trend is also growing. Last month, Glassnode lead analyst James Check raised concerns over the longevity of the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, arguing the easy gains might already be gone for new entrants as the market matures. The warning echoes recent comments from Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, who has voiced concerns over the Bitcoin treasury strategies adopted by some publicly traded firms.
Threshold
T$0.01772+4.35%
SIX
SIX$0.02273-5.87%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,757.29+0.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+0.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1425+3.18%
Ethereum
ETH$4,626.77+8.83%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/07/25 12:39
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Tests $115K Support, XRP Hits $3 As Market Correction Deepens

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Tests $115K Support, XRP Hits $3 As Market Correction Deepens

The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today amid a sharp sell-off. Overall, the market has dropped 6.9%, with Bitcoin sliding to $115.5K, a notable pullback from its all-time high of $123K recorded on July 14. Ethereum has broken below the key $3,600 support level, while XRP is hovering just above $3, down nearly 4% in the past 24 hours. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
XRP
XRP$3.2454+3.11%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/07/25 12:19
Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$227 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after three consecutive days of outflow

Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$227 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after three consecutive days of outflow

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 24, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$227 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
LayerNet
NET$0.0001029+1.95%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/25 12:03
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$231 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days

Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$231 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 15 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 25 that according to SoSoValue data, yesterday (July 24, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETFs was US$231 million. The Ethereum spot ETF
LayerNet
NET$0.0001029+1.95%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/25 11:59
Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine holdings cross 560K ETH as ETHA hit $10 billion inflows on 1st anniversary

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine holdings cross 560K ETH as ETHA hit $10 billion inflows on 1st anniversary

Ethereum (ETH) moved toward the $3,780 resistance on Thursday after crypto treasury company BitMine (BMNR) announced that it had grown its holdings to more than 560,000 ETH over the past week.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+0.53%
CROSS
CROSS$0.32215+0.09%
Ethereum
ETH$4,626.77+8.83%
Споделяне
Fxstreet2025/07/25 10:20
Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,757.29+0.71%
Споделяне
Fxstreet2025/07/25 08:39
US crypto legislation drives $4B surge in stablecoin supply

US crypto legislation drives $4B surge in stablecoin supply

Regulatory clarity is opening the door for banks, asset managers, and crypto firms to roll out new stablecoin products.
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/25 08:03

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers