$50 million USDC destroyed in USDC Treasury
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 17:30 Beijing time, 50 million USDC (about 50.015 million US dollars) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in
PANews
2025/07/25 17:36
Shanghai Guotou will participate in the new round of financing of Jieyuexingchen
PANews July 25 news, according to China Business News, large model startup Step Star announced today that it has reached a deep strategic cooperation with Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Co.,
PANews
2025/07/25 17:32
Unitree Technology releases its third humanoid robot, Unitree R1
PANews July 25 news, according to Jinshi, Yushu Technology officially released its third humanoid robot "UnitreeR1 Intelligent Partner" this afternoon. The robot is priced from 39,900 yuan, supports development/remodeling, is
PANews
2025/07/25 17:25
US TikTok influencer helped North Korean operatives land jobs at 300 Companies: DOJ
An Arizona woman and TikTok influencer has received a multi-year prison sentence for helping North Korean IT workers fraudulently secure remote jobs at over 300 U.S. companies. Christina Marie Chapman, 50, was sentenced to 102 months in prison by a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 17:15
Galaxy Digital distributes another 3,715 BTC, the recipient address is unknown
PANews reported on July 25 that according to an update released by Aunt Ai, Galaxy Digital distributed 3,715 bitcoins to 12 new addresses in the past 15 minutes, worth approximately
PANews
2025/07/25 17:13
Particle Network launches Universal SDK as PARTI price breaks out 45%
Particle Network has unveiled its Universal SDK for cross-chain dApp development, coinciding with an explosive breakout in PARTI price as it eyes the $0.25–$0.30 resistance. Particle Network (PARTI) has just launched its Universal SDK, making it possible for developers to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/25 17:12
USDC Treasury once again destroyed more than 50 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:38 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 50,490,498 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$50,480,887.
PANews
2025/07/25 16:59
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve
PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
PANews
2025/07/25 16:56
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million
PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/25 16:33
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 25 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 15:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55,000,025 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$54,986,842.
PANews
2025/07/25 16:24
