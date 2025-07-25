2025-08-13 Wednesday

XRP Focus, Global New Opportunities: GENIUS Act Promotes IOTA Miner and Opens a New Chapter in Smart Cloud Mining

Against the backdrop of the continued rise in the global cryptocurrency market, the GENIUS Act recently passed by the United States has injected unprecedented policy support and legal protection into the industry. At the same time, the British cloud mining platform IOTA Miner also launched innovative free cloud mining services, attracting a large number of investors. The core highlights of the GENIUS Act include: Consumer protection: Through the supervision and registration of stablecoin issuers, user rights are protected and illegal activities are prevented. Consolidating the status of the US dollar: Stablecoin issuers are required to match assets with US Treasury bonds and US dollars one by one, further strengthening the dominant position of the US dollar in the global financial system. Promoting innovation: Establishing a clear legal framework for digital asset activities and encouraging compliant and responsible technological innovation. US President Trump said: “The GENIUS Act will make the United States the undisputed leader in the field of digital assets, bringing huge investment and innovation to our country.” IOTA Miner: Leveraging Policy Dividends to Innovate Cloud Mining Models As a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner has been committed to combining artificial intelligence with green energy since its establishment in 2018 to provide users with efficient, safe and environmentally friendly mining services. With the policy support of the GENIUS Act, IOTA Miner launched an innovative free cloud mining service. Users only need to register to get a $15 reward, and can participate in mining by purchasing contract packages to obtain stable income every day. Advantages of IOTA Miner ✅ Sign up and get a $15 welcome bonus New users only need to register to get a $15 bonus immediately, which can be used to purchase cloud mining contracts and easily start the digital asset journey. ✅ Green and environmentally friendly renewable energy The platform mine is fully powered by renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy, which can achieve efficient mining while actively practicing environmental protection. ✅ Decentralized technology and high profit potential Combining decentralized architecture with perfect cloud mining services, it helps users to achieve steady appreciation of digital assets more safely, efficiently and conveniently. ✅ Multilingual dashboard and transparent no hidden fees Supports multiple language interfaces, which is convenient for global users; the platform fee structure is transparent and there are no additional hidden fees. ✅ Generous alliance reward program Participating in the alliance promotion program can get up to $80,000 in rewards and create more profit opportunities. You will automatically receive your profit the day after you purchase the contract. When your account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw the funds to your cryptocurrency wallet or continue to purchase contracts to earn more profits. Future Outlook: Policy and Technology Driven The implementation of the GENIUS Act has injected strong policy momentum into the US digital asset market, while IOTA Miner’s innovative measures have opened up a new wealth growth channel for global investors. With the continuous optimization of the policy environment and the continuous improvement of technology, more innovative platforms like IOTA Miner are expected to emerge in the future, further promoting the healthy development of the digital asset industry in a more standardized, safe and green direction. Register and recharge now , seize this opportunity, start your smart cloud mining journey immediately, and start passive income today! If you want to learn more about IOTA Miner or participate in its cloud mining service, please visit its official website.
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
A 20% plunge in a single day, the reverse live broadcast of the Pump founder

Author: Cookie At 4 a.m. today, pump.fun co-founder @a1lon9 conducted a live voice interview on the Twitch channel of crypto KOL @notthreadguy. Before the live broadcast, some people in the
Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase

UK-listed The Smarter Web Company just bought 225 BTC boosting its holdings and bringing it closer to the 2,000 BTC threshold. How much Bitcoin does the company hold now? On July 25, The Smarter Web Company has announced another BTC…
Interpretation of Solana’s latest technology roadmap: Anchoring the “Internet capital market” and building an on-chain Wall Street

Yesterday Solana announced a new roadmap. In essence, since the improvements of each chain have entered the deep water zone, there is indeed some terminology stacking. I try to interpret
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Delabs Games: DELABS Airdrop Checker is now available

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Delabs Games, the $DELABS airdrop checker is now officially online. Users can check their airdrop qualifications and their future rights in Web3
Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

An Arizona woman was sentenced to eight and a half years for aiding North Korean hackers in infiltrating over 300 US crypto and tech firms, generating $17 million of illicit
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
