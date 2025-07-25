2025-08-13 Wednesday

Changing trends: Why crypto holders are turning to APT Miner

As crypto regulation tightens under the GENIUS Act, platforms like APT Miner are redefining stability and transparency in digital asset investing. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/25 21:34
Senator Lummis says US is ‘waking up’ on crypto after historic legislative week

Following the passage of key digital asset bills, Senator Lummis says “help is on the way” for crypto innovation in the US and urges developers not to lose faith.
PANews2025/07/25 21:33
US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates

PANews July 25 news, US President Trump: I think Powell will lower interest rates. Powell told me that the economy is in good condition.
PANews2025/07/25 21:28
Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

PANews reported on July 25 that according to PR Newswire , Mega Matrix Inc. ( NYSE American: MPU ) announced that it has completed a private placement of US$16 million,
PANews2025/07/25 21:27
Data Guardians Network Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Funding

PANews reported on July 25 that according to FinSMEs, the decentralized dataset platform Data Guardians Network (D-GN) recently completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing. This round of financing
PANews2025/07/25 21:21
A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Vietnam has officially launched the national blockchain platform NDAChain, which will serve as the core infrastructure of the country's digital ecosystem.
PANews2025/07/25 21:12
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Crypto In America , the criminal trial of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm was adjourned on Thursday after eight days of witness
PANews2025/07/25 20:54
Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access

Franklin Templeton is in the process of integrating its BENJI platform with VeChain, enabling users to access tokenized U.S. Treasury bills through its blockchain. Franklin Templeton is expanding its footprint in the tokenized finance sector by integrating its BENJI platform…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 20:50
Justin Sun rings the bell at Nasdaq opening ceremony as TRX flips ADA in market cap rankings

Justin Sun rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24 to celebrate TRON Inc.’s debut, as TRX price steadies within its ascending channel after a breakout attempt lost momentum. On Thursday, July 24, Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain,…
Crypto.news2025/07/25 20:49

