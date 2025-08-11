2025-08-13 Wednesday

OSL HK Opens Solana (SOL) Retail Trading

PANews reported on August 11th that OSL HK has become the first digital asset exchange in Hong Kong to support retail trading of Solana ( SOL ). Officials announced that
PANews2025/08/11 23:01
Bitpanda Margin Trading: A Smarter Way to Trade Crypto With 10x Leverage

This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Bitpanda Margin Trading is an evolution of the Bitpanda Leverage offering, enabling trading in over 100 cryptocurrency assets with up to 10x leverage and competitive fees across all devices. This service allows strategies to be amplified and potential market momentum to be capitalised upon with speed […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 23:00
DOTMiners Launches XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Program to Help Users Earn Passive Income

In this era of market volatility, many asset holders are no longer content with a buy-and-hold strategy awaiting a rebound. DOT Miners’ latest initiative may offer XRP and DOGE users a new path to value growth: cloud mining contracts, offering daily returns of up to $9,800. DOT Miners has officially launched a cloud mining platform specifically designed for XRP and DOGE holders. Users require no hardware or complex operations; funds are deposited directly into the platform’s contracts and automatically settled daily. The platform utilizes smart contracts to allocate user assets as liquidity for BTC or ETH contracts, maximizing returns while avoiding the logistical challenges of price fluctuations. How can you achieve long-term, stable passive income with DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps and enjoy daily returns without any hassle: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations: Novice Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Maturity income: $100 + $7 Starter Miner: Investment: $550 | Period: 7 days | Daily income: $6.71 | Maturity income: $550 + $46.97 Pro Miner: Investment: $3,100 | Period: 20 days | Daily income: $42.78 | Maturity income: $3,100 + $855.6 Pro Miner: Investment: $5,100 | Period: 35 days | Daily income: $74.97 | Maturity income: $5,100 + $2623.95 Prime Miner: Investment: $10,000 | Period: 43 days | Daily income: $156 | Maturity income: $10,000 + $6,708 Prime Miner: Investment: $30,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $537 | Maturity income: $30,000 + $24,165 Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Period: 47 days | Daily income: $3,000 | Maturity income: $150,000 + $141,000 Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six reasons to choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable, and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
CryptoNews2025/08/11 22:59
BitMine, SharpLink command $7b ETH as corporate holdings eclipse $14b

BitMine and SharpLink are leading the ETH treasury movement, with their combined $8 billion stash driving sector-wide holdings to $14 billion. But with Vitalik Buterin’s cautious blessing, the market wonders: Is this sustainable adoption or a bubble in the making?…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:56
Trump declares public safety emergency in Washington, D.C.

PANews reported on August 11 that US President Trump officially declared a public safety emergency in Washington, DC.
PANews2025/08/11 22:55
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys 155 More Bitcoin – Here’s Why it Matters

S trategy (formerly MicroStrategy) , led by executive chairman and co-founder Michael Saylo r, has once again expanded its already massive Bitcoin holdings. In a fili ng dated August 11, 2025, the company revealed it had purchased an additional 155 BTC between August 4 and August 10, 2025. The acquisition cost approximately $18 million, with an average purchase price of about $116,401 per Bitcoin. Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 8/10/2025, we hodl 628,946 $BTC acquired for ~$46.09 billion at ~$73,288 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/bx0814RI1w — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 11, 2025 This latest acquisition shows the company’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, even at elevated market prices. Strategy has been one of the most aggressive corporate buyers of Bitcoin since it began its accumulation strategy in 2020. A Record-Breaking Bitcoin Balance Sheet Following this latest purchase, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 628,946 BTC. The company’s cumulative investment in Bitcoin amounts to roughly $46.10 billion, translating to an average purchase price of $73,288 per bitcoin. These figures cement Strategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin by a wide margin. The company’s Bitcoin yield for the year-to-date in 2025 is an impressive 25%, reflecting strong gains in the asset’s market value this year. Why This Acquisition Stands Out The timing of this acquisition stands out, as Bitcoin prices have surged in 2025, driven by institutional adoption, increased integration into traditional financial markets, and macroeconomic factors such as persistent inflation and currency debasement fears. Buying at over $116,000 per Bitcoin shows Strategy’s confidence in further upside potential. Saylor has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin represents “digital gold” and a superior form of money. His strategy has been to convert a large portion of Strategy’s balance sheet into Bitcoin, financing some purchases through debt and equity offerings. This latest move suggests that Saylor sees continued strength in the market, despite already substantial gains this year. Market Implications and Investor Reactions Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation has made its stock a proxy for Bitcoin exposure among traditional equity investors. Following previous purchase announcements, MSTR shares have often mirrored Bitcoin’s price movements, rising as sentiment around the cryptocurrency improves. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how this additional purchase affects both the company’s market valuation and its future financial results. With over $46 billion in Bitcoin on its books, Strategy’s fortunes are increasingly tied to the performance of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 22:51
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys 155 More Bitcoin – Here’s Why it Matters

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) led by executive chairman and co-founder Michael Saylor, has once again expanded its already massive Bitcoin holdings. In a filing dated August 11, 2025, the company revealed it had purchased an additional 155 BTC between August 4 and August 10, 2025. The acquisition cost approximately $18.0 million, with an average purchase price of about $116,401 per bitcoin. Strategy has acquired 155 BTC for ~$18.0 million at ~$116,401 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 8/10/2025, we hodl 628,946 $BTC acquired for ~$46.09 billion at ~$73,288 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/bx0814RI1w — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 11, 2025 This latest acquisition shows the company’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, even at elevated market prices. Strategy has been one of the most aggressive corporate buyers of Bitcoin since it began its accumulation strategy in 2020. A Record-Breaking Bitcoin Balance Sheet Following this latest purchase, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 628,946 BTC. The company’s cumulative investment in Bitcoin amounts to roughly $46.10 billion, translating to an average purchase price of $73,288 per bitcoin. These figures cement Strategy’s position as the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin by a wide margin. The company’s Bitcoin yield for the year-to-date in 2025 is an impressive 25%, reflecting significant gains in the asset’s market value this year. Why This Acquisition Stands Out The timing of this acquisition is notable. Bitcoin prices have surged in 2025, driven by institutional adoption, increased integration into traditional financial markets, and macroeconomic factors such as persistent inflation and currency debasement fears. Buying at over $116,000 per bitcoin shows Strategy’s confidence in further upside potential. Saylor has repeatedly stated that Bitcoin represents “digital gold” and a superior form of money. His strategy has been to convert a large portion of Strategy’s balance sheet into Bitcoin, financing some purchases through debt and equity offerings. This latest move suggests that Saylor sees continued strength in the market, despite already substantial gains this year. Market Implications and Investor Reactions Strategy’s Bitcoin accumulation has made its stock a proxy for Bitcoin exposure among traditional equity investors. Following previous purchase announcements, MSTR shares have often mirrored Bitcoin’s price movements, rising as sentiment around the cryptocurrency improves. Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how this additional purchase affects both the company’s market valuation and its future financial results. With over $46 billion in Bitcoin now on its books, Strategy’s fortunes are increasingly tied to the performance of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
CryptoNews2025/08/11 22:51
Trump’s order clears regulatory path for crypto in 401(k) plans — what does this mean?

President Trump’s move to allow crypto in 401(k)s opens a potential $9 trillion pool, setting the stage for gradual but consequential institutional adoption. The order that opens 401(k)s to crypto President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 7…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 22:51
Paxos applies for US trust bank license

PANews reported on August 11 that according to market news, stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure company Paxos is applying for a trust bank license from US regulators and plans to set
PANews2025/08/11 22:48
DeepSeek service experienced a major outage, and the website and API are gradually recovering.

PANews reported on August 11 that the official website status page showed that DeepSeek's web page and API service suffered a major failure today. The official has located the problem
PANews2025/08/11 22:37

