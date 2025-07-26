Борса MEXC
Mega Matrix raises $16m, bets big on stablecoins to anchor corporate treasuries
Mega Matrix is stepping into the intensifying competition for institutional stablecoin adoption, armed with a fresh $16 million private placement.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:51
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance
Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report
New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
REAL
$0.05279
-0.11%
PANews
2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
NOT
$0.00217
+0.69%
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up
SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
ETH
$4,628.26
+8.90%
FUTURE
$0.13598
-0.13%
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today
XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
RARE
$0.06044
+3.44%
XRP
$3.2467
+3.19%
WHY
$0.00000002993
-23.25%
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself
Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
PANews
2025/07/26 02:44
No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support
OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users. #sponsoredcontent
GEAR
$0.004381
+7.48%
MOBILE
$0.0003985
+3.88%
XRP
$3.2467
+3.19%
CLOUD
$0.08377
+1.92%
DOGE
$0.23625
+5.23%
APP
$0.003058
+0.09%
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 02:33
Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify
Reporting from the New York courtroom suggested that the Tornado Cash developer could wrap up his defense in a few days, but whether he would take the stand was still
STORM
$0.0143
+1.85%
MAY
$0.05109
-0.01%
PANews
2025/07/26 02:31
Volcon doubles down on Bitcoin at ATHs, trims float to signal conviction
Volcon’s $375 million Bitcoin stash comes with an unusual twist: it was purchased near peak prices. But instead of hedging, the firm’s leaning in, tightening equity and writing puts to increase exposure as it goes full Bitcoin on the balance…
NEAR
$2.802
+7.19%
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 02:16
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers