2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
DeFi Technologies common stock options trading now available on Nasdaq

DeFi Technologies common stock options trading now available on Nasdaq

PANews reported on July 26 that according to PRNewswire, the decentralized financial listed company DeFi Technologies announced that the company's common stock options trading has been listed on Nasdaq, with
DeFi
DEFI$0.001898+0.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00797+0.37%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 21:48
AI firm Quantum Solutions plans $350m Bitcoin purchase

AI firm Quantum Solutions plans $350m Bitcoin purchase

Quantum Solutions is positioning itself as a pioneer among Japanese firms by launching an ambitious plan to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin over the next year.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.47%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/26 21:30
SDIC Capital: Pay close attention to market opportunities in virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong and coordinate related work

SDIC Capital: Pay close attention to market opportunities in virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong and coordinate related work

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Cailianshe, SDIC Capital said on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary SDIC Securities International Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. is closely following
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3514+2.07%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 21:25
Minsheng Securities: Building a stablecoin-RWA ecological closed loop, and the listing of related assets on the chain is expected to open the curtain of the Web3.0 era

Minsheng Securities: Building a stablecoin-RWA ecological closed loop, and the listing of related assets on the chain is expected to open the curtain of the Web3.0 era

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Jinshi, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that the strong combination of government and enterprises has built an ecological closed loop
ERA
ERA$1.0295-2.22%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001013+1.30%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.01744+10.30%
Allo
RWA$0.005443+13.27%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 20:59
Next week’s macro outlook: Fed decision + non-farm “super week” coming

Next week’s macro outlook: Fed decision + non-farm “super week” coming

PANews reported on July 26 that this week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices continued to hit record highs under favorable catalysts such as the US-Japan trade agreement and the
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.19+2.06%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12779+3.48%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 20:54
Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Huddle01 is a decentralized real-time communication network (dRTC) built on Arbitrum. The project has raised $4.4 million in funding from Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov, Hivemind, and others. Recently, the team launched a new phase of the testnet — HUDL Testnet Act II: The Nexus Chapter 2, where users can already start engaging in activities. In […] Сообщение Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
RealLink
REAL$0.0528-0.09%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04401+5.16%
NexusChain
NEXUS$0.000000000000000000000026+160.00%
Споделяне
Incrypted2025/07/26 20:43
Ankr’s Asphere launches new Solana blockchain service for enterprise clients

Ankr’s Asphere launches new Solana blockchain service for enterprise clients

Asphere, the enterprise arm of Ankr, has launched Solana Permissioned Environments, offering blockchain networks tailored for enterprises.
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.0168+5.32%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/26 20:18
A whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged long position in XRP, SOL, and BONK

A whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged long position in XRP, SOL, and BONK

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 11.37 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open 2x leveraged XRP, SOL and BONK long orders.
Solana
SOL$193.88+10.41%
Bonk
BONK$0.0000263+4.65%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.03%
XRP
XRP$3.245+3.13%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001013+1.30%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 20:03
China proposes to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, with initial consideration of setting up its headquarters in Shanghai

China proposes to establish a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, with initial consideration of setting up its headquarters in Shanghai

PANews reported on July 26 that according to a report by Xinhua News Agency quoted by Jinshi, the Chinese government proposed to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. This
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 19:23
Two Tron on-chain addresses holding over 10 million USDT were frozen

Two Tron on-chain addresses holding over 10 million USDT were frozen

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, two Tron on-chain addresses holding more than 10 million USDT were frozen, one of which held 12,756,824 USDT, worth
Moonveil
MORE$0.10149+0.97%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 18:56

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers