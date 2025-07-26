2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion

Ethereum price targets $4,000 as ETH ETFs add $5.1 billion

The current Ethereum price is hovering just below a critical resistance level as spot ETFs attract billions, signaling growing institutional confidence.
Ethereum
ETH$4,626.79+8.88%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/27 00:30
Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client. The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo. The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging. In this guide, we’ll explore which activities […] Сообщение Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Echo
ECHO$0.02636+4.85%
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002409+3.83%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6386+3.78%
LightLink
LL$0.01457+0.90%
Споделяне
Incrypted2025/07/26 23:32
Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL

Blockstream acquires Elysium Lab and launches incubator entity Blockstream CH SAGL

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Businesswire, Bitcoin financial infrastructure company Blockstream announced the acquisition of Elysium Lab, a digital asset company in Lugano, Switzerland. The specific acquisition
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 162 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on July 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $162 million, of which $105 million
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 23:30
Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds

Futu plans to provide crypto interest-bearing investment services and will launch RMB, HKD and USD tokenized money market funds

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Yahoo Finance, Futu announced that it will further explore compliant on-chain trading solutions, and its licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) plans
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3524+2.15%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 23:15
Pudgy Penguins Security Director: Stay Calm, We Did Not Acquire OpenSea

Pudgy Penguins Security Director: Stay Calm, We Did Not Acquire OpenSea

PANews July 26 news, NFT project Pudgy Penguins security director Beau (@beausecurity) posted on the X platform: Calm down, there is no acquisition of OpenSea, the scale of the Penguin
NFT
NFT$0.0000004738+0.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002167+0.60%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 22:53
The White Whale's long position still has a floating profit of about US$33 million after a week of market fluctuations

The White Whale's long position still has a floating profit of about US$33 million after a week of market fluctuations

PANews July 26 news, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after a week of market fluctuations, some traders were forced to liquidate, but the giant whale The White Whale still ranks first
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006477+9.77%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 22:29
Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC

Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announces launch of crypto asset reserve strategy and will purchase BTC

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company ProPhase Labs announced that its board of directors has approved the launch of a crypto asset reserve strategy to
Bitcoin
BTC$119,752.19+0.71%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 22:02
CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet

CryptoQuant CEO: The 80,000 BTC transferred recently after 14 years of silence may have come from the MyBitcoin hacker or its founder’s wallet

PANews July 26 news, Ki Young Ju, founder and CEO of the on-chain analysis platform CryptoQuant, posted on the X platform that tracking the recent transfer of 80,000 BTC after
Bitcoin
BTC$119,752.19+0.71%
MAY
MAY$0.05109-0.01%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.03018+4.17%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 21:59
US media: DOGE plans to use AI to remove 50% of regulations before Trump's first anniversary in office

US media: DOGE plans to use AI to remove 50% of regulations before Trump's first anniversary in office

PANews reported on July 26 that according to The Washington Post and four government officials, the U.S. Government Efficiency Department (DOGE) is using a new artificial intelligence tool designed to
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.285+4.73%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1351+7.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23599+5.09%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/26 21:51

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers