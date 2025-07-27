Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse
The investor who made $4.5m from Shiba Inu is now going all in on XYZVerse — here’s why. #partnercontent
SHIB
$0.00001357
+4.14%
SHIBA
$0.000000000593
+2.06%
HERE
$0.00058
+7.40%
NOW
$0.00797
+0.25%
WHY
$0.00000002993
-23.25%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 18:00
US Treasury accepts donations via Venmo and PayPal to pay down national debt
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, Americans can now donate to the U.S. Treasury through Venmo and PayPal to repay the national debt. In the past
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
DEBT
$0.002898
-27.62%
VIA
$0.0184
-3.66%
NOW
$0.00797
+0.25%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 17:43
Pudong Artificial Intelligence Seed Fund officially launched with a total scale of 2 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Zhitong Finance, at the 2025 Pudong New Area Artificial Intelligence Industry Ecosystem Global Promotion Conference held on July 27, the Pudong Artificial
SEED
$0.001035
+0.68%
AREA
$0.01671
-2.22%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 17:26
Visa crypto executive: Not worried about stablecoins threatening traditional payment companies
PANews reported on July 27 that according to BusinessInsider, Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa's crypto business, said he is not worried that the rise of stablecoins may pose a threat
MAY
$0.05106
-0.01%
NOT
$0.002168
+0.55%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 17:23
Analysis: Satoshi-era whales selling BTC sparks widespread debate over Bitcoin's ideological direction
PANews July 27 news, according to CoinDesk, Galaxy Digital disclosed this weekend that it had facilitated a $9 billion Bitcoin transaction for a Satoshi-era investor, totaling more than 80,000 coins.
BTC
$119,754.11
+0.71%
MORE
$0.10146
+0.93%
ERA
$1.03
-1.95%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 17:06
Altcoin Mania is Back, and SpacePay Offers Something Real Behind the Hype
Altcoin mania has returned with XRP surging 23%, Solana climbing 8%, and Cardano gaining nearly 15% over the past seven days. While these numbers generate excitement across cryptocurrency communities, SpacePay’s presale has secured $1.2 million in funding by offering something rarely seen during hype cycles – actual utility that gives surging tokens real-world spending power... The post Altcoin Mania is Back, and SpacePay Offers Something Real Behind the Hype appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
REAL
$0.0528
-0.09%
HYPE
$44.66
+3.09%
ALTCOIN
$0.0008185
-8.44%
XRP
$3.2456
+3.15%
Споделяне
99Bitcoins
2025/07/27 17:06
Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will provide real estate tokenization services for retail and institutional investors
PANews reported on July 27 that according to LedgerInsights, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, the trust arm of Japan's largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), has spent more than
REAL
$0.0528
-0.09%
TRUST
$0.0005844
+9.91%
MORE
$0.10146
+0.93%
BANK
$0.06636
+7.39%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 16:29
Ethereum PoS network exit queue increases to 699,800, withdrawal delay exceeds 12 days
PANews reported on July 27 that according to validatorqueue data, the Ethereum PoS network exit queue has grown rapidly since July 16, reaching a peak of 743,800 on July 26,
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 14:46
Licenses or lawsuits: The choice AI giants can’t ignore anymore | Opinion
Blockchain can operate as the infrastructure of transparency and trust that our new AI-driven creator economy desperately needs.
T
$0.01771
+4.23%
TRUST
$0.0005844
+9.91%
AI
$0.1351
+7.30%
GIANTS
$0.0003494
+2.73%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 14:41
Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Initially, only a few licenses may be launched, and unlicensed stablecoin promotion will be convicted
Author: Weilin, PANews Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" will take effect on August 1 (next Friday). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority plans to publish a summary of the "Stablecoin Issuer Licensing
EFFECT
$0.006079
+1.67%
MAY
$0.05106
-0.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/27 14:10
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers