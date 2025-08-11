2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Alt5 Sigma Raises $1.5B to Fund WLFI Treasury Strategy

The transaction will also see the President’s son Eric Trump join Alt5 as one of the directors on its board. WLFI Treasury Strategy Gets $1.5B Injection from Alt5 Sigma Crypto firm Alt5 (Nasdaq: ALTS) has raised $1.5 billion and plans to use the proceeds to purchase roughly 7.5% of all World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) […]
Bitcoin.com News 2025/08/11 23:45
TON Foundation: Coinbase Ventures now holds Toncoin

PANews reported on August 11th that Coinbase Ventures has become a Toncoin holder, though the exact size of its holdings has not been disclosed. The foundation stated that this move
PANews 2025/08/11 23:43
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 420 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 11th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $420 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $212 million
PANews 2025/08/11 23:30
French Capital B Adds 126 BTC to Treasury, Holdings Reach 2,201 Bitcoin Worth $233M

French Bitcoin treasury company Capital B purchased 126 Bitcoin for approximately €12.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 2,201 BTC worth roughly €201.5 million at acquisition cost. The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm, trading under ticker ALCPB, financed the latest acquisition through strategic capital increases totaling €13.7 million from institutional investors Peak Hodl Ltd and TOBAM. Meanwhile, the company achieved a remarkable 1,519.5% BTC yield year-to-date and an 18.1% quarterly return, making it one of Europe’s first publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies. 🟠 Capital B confirms the acquisition of 126 BTC for ~€12.4 million, the holding of a total of 2,201 BTC, and a BTC Yield of 1,519.5% YTD⚡️ Full Press Release (EN): https://t.co/W8Kfnx8VE2 Full Press Release (FR): https://t.co/U4YEZD6wlD BTC Strategy (EN):… pic.twitter.com/B7t557EfcU — Capital B (@_ALCPB) August 11, 2025 Strategic Capital Raises Fund for Aggressive Bitcoin Accumulation Peak Hodl Ltd invested €8.7 million at €3.47 per share, receiving 2.5 million new ordinary shares while enabling Capital B to purchase 80 Bitcoin for approximately €7.9 million. Additionally, asset manager TOBAM contributed €5 million at €2.90 per share through 1.7 million newly issued shares, funding the acquisition of 46 Bitcoins worth around €4.5 million. The transactions coincided with significant bond conversions that further expanded Capital B’s share capital structure, including TOBAM’s conversion of 1.5 million bonds into 2.1 million ordinary shares at €0.71 per share. Furthermore, Fulgur Ventures submitted a conversion request for 4.76 million bonds into 8.75 million ordinary shares at €0.544 each, reflecting continued institutional confidence in the Bitcoin treasury strategy. Capital B accumulated its Bitcoin holdings from just 15 BTC in November 2024 through systematic purchases across multiple financing rounds throughout 2025. The company’s acquisition timeline shows purchases accelerating from March 2025 onwards, with holdings growing from 620 BTC in March to 1,788 BTC by June before reaching the current 2,201 BTC. Capital B now maintains an average Bitcoin acquisition cost of €91,568 per coin across its 2,201 BTC portfolio, with current market value reaching €217.3 million based on recent purchase prices. The company’s share capital structure expanded to 163.1 million outstanding shares, while fully diluted shares total 331.2 million, including all convertible instruments and warrants. European Bitcoin Treasury Model Gains Institutional Momentum Capital B’s rapid Bitcoin accumulation from just 15 BTC to over 2,200 coins illustrates the accelerating institutional adoption of cryptocurrency treasury strategies across Europe. The company’s stock delivered 2,275% returns compared to Bitcoin’s 58% gain during the same period, according to strategy update documents from July 2025. 🚀 Capital B raises $13.3M through convertible bonds to expand Bitcoin treasury delivering 2,275% returns as Europe's first listed BTC treasury company. #Bitcoin #BTC Europe https://t.co/ciMkygZMyl — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 This success resulted from a broader trend of European firms following MicroStrategy ‘s pioneering Bitcoin treasury approach, but with a more distinct regulatory framework and financing mechanisms. UK-based Smarter Web Company recently issued Britain’s first Bitcoin-denominated convertible bond worth $21 million, also partnering with TOBAM. Similarly, Parataxis Holdings announced a SPAC merger targeting a $640 million Bitcoin treasury for NYSE listing under ticker “PRTX.” However, industry analysts have raised concerns about the sustainability of corporate Bitcoin treasury strategies, particularly regarding potential market volatility and shareholder dilution risks. Franklin Templeton recently warned that corporate crypto treasuries could amplify market downturns if Bitcoin prices decline sharply, potentially triggering forced sales and self-reinforcing crashes. Meanwhile, VanEck’s Matthew Sigel criticized at-the-market share programs that become dilutive when stock prices approach Bitcoin net asset values, questioning the long-term viability of current strategies. Despite these concerns, over 287 companies now collectively hold more than 3.64 million Bitcoin, suggesting institutional demand continues driving corporate treasury adoption. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries Capital B has authorized up to €300 million in additional capital increases through its Luxembourg subsidiary structure, according to company filings.
CryptoNews 2025/08/11 23:29
Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin accepts crypto payments

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, now accepts cryptocurrencies and stablecoins for customer payments. The space exploration company will accept Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as well as stablecoins via Shift4 Payments, a crypto payments firm listed on the…
Crypto.news 2025/08/11 23:27
Leverage Shares to Launch Single-Stock ETF with 2x Leverage and Downside Buffer

PANews reported on August 11th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated that Leverage Shares will launch its first single-stock ETFs featuring a "2x leverage + downside buffer" structure on
PANews 2025/08/11 23:24
Mill City Ventures purchases another $20 million in SUI tokens

PANews reported on August 11th that Nasdaq -listed company Mill City Ventures purchased 5.6 million SUI tokens from the SUI Foundation at a discounted price of $ 3.65 per token,
PANews 2025/08/11 23:16
COME Mining Sets a New Standard in Smart, Sustainable Cloud Mining for BTC and XRP Holders

Say goodbye to the noise, high energy consumption, and hardware burden brought by traditional mining. COME Mining provides users with a convenient and efficient digital asset value-added solution through an integrated cloud mining mobile application. No hardware or technical expertise is required, allowing holders of major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and XRP to easily participate in cloud mining. The platform relies on clean and renewable energy to achieve a green energy drive, and at the same time dynamically optimizes computing resources through intelligent algorithms to ensure stable returns and maximized energy efficiency. With just a mobile phone, you can connect to high-performance mining pools around the world, running nonstop around the clock. COME Mining is using technological innovation and sustainable concepts to create a truly efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly mining experience for users. COME Mining Mobile App Release Highlights Reconstructing the mining experience and opening a new chapter of intelligence, convenience, and sustainability COME Mining’s newly launched integrated cloud mining mobile app leverages AI technology and green energy solutions to reshape the traditional mining model, providing global users with a more efficient, secure, and flexible way to increase the value of their digital assets. The following are the key highlights of this release: 1. Seamless mobile mining experience The new mobile application features a simple and intuitive interface, allowing users to monitor mining contracts, track daily returns in real time, and flexibly manage their investment portfolios anytime, anywhere, all in one place. 2. AI Intelligent Scheduling and Computing Power Optimization The application uses built-in AI algorithms to automatically analyze market trends and network status, intelligently allocate computing resources, improve mining efficiency and income stability, and help users achieve better returns in volatile markets. 3. Industry-leading security protection Integrating world-class security systems like McAfee® and Cloudflare®, with multi-layered encryption and real-time monitoring, we provide comprehensive protection for user accounts and assets, ensuring peace of mind wherever you are. 4. Real-time reward mechanism New registered users can immediately receive a $15 reward, and they can also receive a $0.6 incentive for logging in daily, effectively lowering the initial investment threshold and making it easy to start your mining journey. 5. Diverse contract options From short-term contracts starting at just $15 to customized plans for long-term investors, we cater to the needs of users with different budgets and risk preferences, and flexibly configure mining strategies. 6. Stable operation around the clock Relying on a globally distributed cloud infrastructure and intelligent maintenance system, we ensure 100% uptime and provide 24/7 technical support to ensure mining business continuity and user experience. It only takes three steps to get started: 1. Register and claim your $15 bonus 2. Select a mining contract 3. Watch your earnings grow – automatically credited to your account every day Stop Mining the Hard Way – Choose the Smart Way With the Bitcoin price stabilizing above $110,000, the market has entered a new bull cycle. More and more users are looking for smarter, lower-risk mining solutions, and COME Mining is at the heart of this change. COME Mining is more than just a cloud mining application; it represents a fundamental shift in how cryptocurrency is monetized. By optimizing mining efficiency through intelligent technology and combining it with clean, renewable energy, users can easily start earning BTC, ETH, and XRP daily without any hardware investment or technical background. All they need is a mobile phone. With zero operational complexity and zero energy waste, you can truly participate in the global crypto economy from any location without any barriers. Whether you’re in London, Lahore, or anywhere in the world, COME Mining makes it easy for you to capitalize on the next wave of crypto market growth.
CryptoNews 2025/08/11 23:16
SharpLink Secures $400M Direct Offering to Expand Ethereum Treasury Beyond $3B

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements worth an aggregate of $400 million with five institutional investors. SharpLink’s ETH holdings expected to exceed $3B following $400M registered direct offering with institutional investor https://t.co/U1bU6UCHYf pic.twitter.com/uXZLNGIe9Q — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 11, 2025 In a press release the firm said the capital was raised through a registered direct offering priced at $21.76 per share, conducted at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the transaction is anticipated on or about August 12, 2025, pending the completion of customary closing conditions. Ethereum Holdings Poised to Surpass $3 Billion As of August 10, SharpLink reported its current Ethereum holdings stand at approximately 598,800 ETH. When combined with $200 million in at-the-market (ATM) proceeds yet to be deployed, the company projects that its ETH holdings will soon exceed $3 billion in value. SharpLink is one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum globally. The move comes during a period of heightened institutional interest in Ethereum, driven by its growing role in decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization, and Web3 infrastructure. CEO Highlights Market Confidence in ETH Strategy Joseph Chalom, Co-Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, said the latest fundraising marks a key milestone in the company’s Ethereum-focused strategy. “Raising nearly $900 million in capital over the past week underscores the market’s confidence in SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy,” Chalom states. “The speed and scale of these investments reflect not only investor trust in SharpLink, but also the growing recognition of Ethereum’s transformative potential.” The company’s approach to building a Ethereum treasury mirrors the high-conviction accumulation strategies seen among other corporate adopters of digital assets, but with a concentrated focus on ETH rather than Bitcoin. Strategic Advisors and Placement Agents A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as the sole placement agent for the offering, while Cantor is acting as financial advisor to the company. SharpLink said it plans to leverage the proceeds to further expand its ETH holdings, strengthen its market position, and explore strategic initiatives within the Ethereum ecosystem. By aligning itself with Ethereum’s long-term growth trajectory, SharpLink is positioning its balance sheet to benefit from the network’s continued adoption across global financial and technological sectors. SharpLink Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy SharpLink embarked on its Ethereum treasury strategy in late May. The move coincided with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys, the crypto infrastructure firm founded by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, who also took on the role of SharpLink’s chairman. Beyond building its treasury, SharpLink has expressed its commitment to supporting Ethereum’s long-term strength and decentralization.
CryptoNews 2025/08/11 23:11
XRP holders flock to Find Mining as ETF hopes grow

With XRP ETF approval on the rise, Find Mining offers holders a new way to earn daily passive income by using XRP to power BTC, ETH mining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news 2025/08/11 23:02

