A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent USDC and SOL to buy GP worth $1.58 million (241,074 pieces) at an average price of
SOL
$194.08
+10.56%
USDC
$1
+0.02%
GP
$1.328
-22.01%
PANews
2025/07/27 22:14
Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down
Coinbase's Conor Grogan revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 22:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
TRUMP
$9.296
+4.94%
CLEAR
$0.0354
+8.88%
PANews
2025/07/27 21:22
Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first
PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1.
NFT
$0.0000004738
+0.31%
PANews
2025/07/27 21:20
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
FOX
$0.0316
+0.92%
NOT
$0.002169
+0.60%
PANews
2025/07/27 21:11
Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus
PUSH
$0.04155
+0.48%
MAY
$0.05106
-0.01%
ACT
$0.04406
+5.02%
PANews
2025/07/27 21:07
Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out
XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades. #partnercontent.
REAL
$0.05282
-0.01%
XRP
$3.2456
+3.19%
GAINS
$0.02783
+6.79%
QUICK
$0.02474
+4.91%
NOT
$0.002169
+0.60%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 21:00
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down
The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
URANUS
$0.42248
-0.45%
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 21:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
TRUMP
$9.296
+4.94%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:50
Believe founder: Full details of the ecological flywheel mechanism will be announced tomorrow
PANews July 27 news, token issuance platform Believe founder Ben Pasternak said on the X platform, "Any currency needs a flywheel to succeed in the long run. Believe any creator
TOKEN
$0.0168
+7.27%
PANews
2025/07/27 20:41
