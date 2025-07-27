2025-08-13 Wednesday

A whale bought 241,074 GP at an average price of $6.57

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent USDC and SOL to buy GP worth $1.58 million (241,074 pieces) at an average price of
PANews2025/07/27 22:14
Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down

Coinbase's Conor Grogan revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 22:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention
PANews2025/07/27 21:22
Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first

PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1.
PANews2025/07/27 21:20
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.
PANews2025/07/27 21:11
Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus
PANews2025/07/27 21:07
Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out

XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades. #partnercontent.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down

The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
Crypto.news2025/07/27 21:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to
PANews2025/07/27 20:50
Believe founder: Full details of the ecological flywheel mechanism will be announced tomorrow

PANews July 27 news, token issuance platform Believe founder Ben Pasternak said on the X platform, "Any currency needs a flywheel to succeed in the long run. Believe any creator
PANews2025/07/27 20:41

