Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20
While XRP eyes a steady 7x rally backed by institutional momentum, memecoin Little Pepe is racing toward a potential 125x breakout. #partnercontent
FLY
$0.08714
+4.44%
MEMECOIN
$0.006369
+1.98%
XRP
$3.2496
+3.32%
TOKEN
$0.01679
+7.21%
PEPE
$0.00001226
+8.97%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 15:22
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
ETH
$4,635.41
+9.15%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 15:07
Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power
PANews reported on July 28 that the Shanghai Municipal Economic and Information Commission issued the "Several Measures for Shanghai to Further Expand the Application of Artificial Intelligence". It mentioned that
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 14:59
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 14:33
Democrats probe housing regulator over considering crypto in mortgages
A group of Senate Democrats has probed Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte over his order to propose how to consider crypto in mortgage applications.
ORDER
$0.1258
+8.16%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 14:31
The Smarter Web Company Completes £19.5 Million Funding, Continues to Advance Bitcoin Vault Strategy
PANews reported on July 28 that the London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company announced the completion of the current subscription round of 6.058 million new ordinary shares, raising a
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 14:24
Roman Storm seeks $1.5m in donations as Tornado Cash trial enters its third week
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm needs $1.5 million in donations to cover legal expenses as his criminal trial enters its third week in New York. Appealing to the cryptocurrency community in a July 26 post on X, Storm said his…
STORM
$0.0143
+1.85%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 14:24
French company Capital B purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, bringing its total holdings to 2,013 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Capital B (The Blockchain Group) confirmed that it recently purchased 58 bitcoins for 5.9 million euros, with
B
$0.62685
-5.08%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 14:10
A brief history of prediction markets: from papal elections to Polymarket
Author: Domer Translation: MetaCat Formatting: MetaCat Pre-Modern Prediction Markets Prediction markets may seem new, but betting on the outcome of important events has a long history in politics and other
MAY
$0.05106
-0.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 13:00
JPMorgan Chase: Raises Coinbase's Target Price from $215 to $404
PANews July 28 news, JPMorgan Chase: Raised Coinbase (COIN.O) target price from $215 to $404.
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/28 12:39
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers