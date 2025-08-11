2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Paxos applies for U.S. trust bank license with OCC

Paxos, one of the leading regulated stablecoin issuers and tokenization platforms, has filed for regulatory approval to become a national trust bank. Paxos, which issues PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Pax Dollar (USDP) stablecoins, announced that it is looking to convert…
Crypto.news2025/08/12 01:00
ALT5 Sigma Stock Surges 9% on $1.5B WLFI-Linked Treasury Strategy Announcement

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) stock surged 9% after announcing definitive agreements to raise $1.5 billion through a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement. In a press release , the firm said the capital will support the launch of the company’s World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) Treasury Strategy, along with other corporate initiatives. One small step for mankind, one giant leap for WLFI. 🦅☝️🇺🇸 https://t.co/nTvPxIxCGi — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 11, 2025 Under the Registered Direct Offering, ALT5 will issue and sell up to 100 million shares of common stock, or equivalents, at $7.50 per share. In the Private Placement Offering, an additional 100 million shares will be sold at the same price, with consideration paid in $WLFI tokens from World Liberty Financial Inc. The offerings were priced at the market under Nasdaq rules. Institutional Backing and Lead Investor World Liberty Financial is the lead investor in the Private Placement Offering, which also includes participation from several large institutional investors and crypto-focused venture capital firms. The closings of both offerings are expected on or about August 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as the sole placement agent. Proceeds to Fund Treasury Operations and Growth ALT5 plans to allocate the proceeds toward the following: Acquisition of $WLFI tokens to seed the company’s cryptocurrency treasury operations. Settlement of existing litigation and repayment of outstanding debt. Funding of current business operations and working capital. General corporate purposes, including expansion initiatives tied to the World Liberty Financial project. SEC-Registered Component of the Deal The securities sold in the Registered Direct Offering are being issued under a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 1. By combining a registered direct sale with a token-backed private placement, ALT5 is blending traditional capital markets structures with blockchain-based financing. WLFI Token Sales Hit $550M Since Launch Since unveiling World Liberty Financial last fall, the group has rolled out a stablecoin (USD1) and the WLFI token, which has reportedly generated $550 million in sales. The proposed treasury company would join a recent wave of “digital asset treasury companies”—public firms structured to hold large cryptocurrency reserves on their balance sheets. ALTS Shares Surge Ahead of $1.5B Offering Closing ALT5 Sigma shares climbed 9.66% on August 11, closing at $8.97, up $0.79 from the previous close. Intraday trading saw the stock reach a high of $9.04 and a low of $8.05, with a market cap of $156.57 million. The rally comes ahead of the expected August 12 closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion registered direct and private placement offerings. The offering will fund its World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) Treasury Strategy and other corporate initiatives. ALT5 shares remain volatile. The heightened price action reflects increased investor attention as the company prepares to integrate blockchain-based assets into its treasury operations.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 00:51
Blue Origin Opens Crypto Checkout for New Shepard Spaceflights via Shift4

Blue Origin will accept cryptocurrency and stablecoin payments for New Shepard suborbital flights through a new integration with Shift4. Shift4 Brings Crypto Payments to Blue Origin’s Space Tourism Starting today, customers can use bitcoin (BTC), ethereum ( ETH), solana ( SOL), tether ( USDT), and USDC to book seats, with Shift4 processing the transactions, according […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/12 00:30
$30T Tokenization Market: Chainlink Partners with ICE for Secure Onchain FX, Metals Data

Key Takeaways: ICE’s data integration into blockchain platforms could encourage cross-industry discussions on common technical and compliance frameworks. Expanding tokenized markets may drive collaboration between regulators, traditional exchanges, and blockchain providers to align reporting and settlement protocols. Future on-chain data integrations could include emerging asset classes beyond those currently served, depending on market demand and policy direction. Chainlink has partnered with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to provide foreign exchange and precious metals rates onchain through Chainlink Data Streams, according to a press release published on August 11. The arrangement uses ICE’s Consolidated Feed, which compiles pricing from over 300 exchanges and marketplaces, as a contributor to Chainlink’s derived FX and metals data. ICE Data Feed to Power Chainlink This information will be distributed to more than 2,000 applications, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers within the Chainlink ecosystem. Maurisa Baumann, Vice President of Global Data Delivery Platforms at ICE, said the feed offers “trusted, structured multi-asset class data to banks, asset managers, and ISVs located around the world.” She added, “We’re happy to work with Chainlink to securely and reliably provide data for on-chain markets, which is an important step in growing the global blockchain economy.” We’re excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange ( @ICE_Markets ) and Chainlink are collaborating to allow Chainlink to now bring high-quality derived forex and precious metals data onchain. https://t.co/hchILh0073 ICE is a global financial powerhouse that operates… pic.twitter.com/Tw4BdtCxDC — Chainlink (@chainlink) August 11, 2025 Chainlink said the integration supports the development of new tokenized asset types by supplying DeFi applications with tamper-resistant data that meets traditional market requirements. ICE will serve as one of several providers for Chainlink’s data sets, which are designed to support low-latency, high-frequency settlement. Fernando Vazquez, President of Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs, described the collaboration as “a watershed moment in the evolution of global markets,” pointing to the role of on-chain infrastructure in accommodating large-scale tokenization. Combining TradFi and Blockchain Infrastructure The companies said that with tokenized real-world asset markets projected to reach $30.1 trillion, demand for secure, institutional-grade data services is expected to grow. While the current scope covers FX and precious metals, industry observers note that partnerships between data vendors and blockchain infrastructure providers could expand into equities, fixed income, and other asset classes, depending on regulatory developments and adoption trends. Integrations of traditional market data into blockchain-based systems are also being closely watched by financial regulators, who are weighing how such services fit into existing compliance frameworks and market oversight practices. These integrations and collaborations show the way to a more hybrid financial system , where traditional market infrastructure and blockchain-based networks operate in parallel, supporting cross-platform settlement and shared data standards.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 00:29
Corporate Ethereum accumulation heats up as FG Nexus reveals $200m holdings

FG Nexus plans to eventually own 10% of all ETH crypto tokens, CEO of its digital wing reveals.
Crypto.news2025/08/12 00:24
XRP Is About to Explode — Join Cloud Mining Now and Try to Extra Income

As Ripple’s native token, XRP, shows renewed strength above the key psychological barrier of $3.00, its price prediction model has gained widespread attention. Following 24 hours of intense volatility, technical analysis suggests this digital asset could surge by over 80%, potentially reaching $5.00. This marks a new chapter in XRP’s price discovery journey. In light of this potential breakout, joining cloud mining now is one of the best ways to unlock XRP’s full value. Why Choose Cloud Mining in 2025? Choosing XRP and joining a cloud mining platform could help you earn about $5,000 per day — no mining experience or hardware required. How to Start Earning $5,000/Day with Cloud Mining: Choose a trusted cloud mining provider , such as SIX MINING , a platform with over 7 years of stable operation. Create a SIX MINING account. Browse the platform’s mining contract plans and select the one that suits your budget and earning goals. Here’s a sample of some popular options: Plan Price Duration Total Return Iceriver KAS KS7 Lite $100 2Days $100+$7.2 Canaan’s Avalon Miner A14 $1000 10Days $1000+$133 Antminer S21 XP $3000 15Days $3000+$666 HOST ANTMINER S19 XP Hyd $5000 20Days $5000+$1550 StrongU STU-U6 $30000 35Days $30000+$18480 ANTSPACE HD54.01 $200000 50Days $200000+$204000 These are just some of the most popular plans. For more options, visit the official SIX MINING website. Activate your contract by depositing funds. Withdraw your earnings anytime , or reinvest them to earn even more. What Is SIX MINING Cloud Mining? Cloud mining allows users to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin using rented cloud computing power — no need to buy or maintain any hardware. SIX MINING is a globally recognized decentralized smart cloud mining platform, founded in the UK in 2018. It focuses on green energy mining, significantly reducing mining costs. The platform aims to build a sustainable and environmentally friendly mining ecosystem that allows crypto enthusiasts and both solo and group miners to participate without worrying about the complexity or cost of traditional mining. What Makes SIX MINING Special? Transparency : Their mobile app explains mining principles and details the ROI and duration for each plan. Legitimacy : Verified company information is available on the platform, and you can follow them on Facebook and Twitter to see reviews. User-Friendly Interface : A clean dashboard, tutorials, and responsive customer support make it beginner-friendly. Performance Tools : Built-in profit calculators help estimate potential returns based on hash power and token holdings. Cross-Platform Compatibility : Works with Android and other mobile platforms. Ecosystem Features : Beyond mining, users enjoy bounty programs and referral bonuses. Conclusion As XRP approaches a critical breakout point, cloud mining offers a low-barrier opportunity for both short-term and long-term investors to profit from the crypto market. With SIX MINING, you don’t need any prior mining experience or hardware setup. Their intuitive platform makes it easy to get started and manage your earnings — $5,000 a day can become a reality. Sign up now and receive a $12 bonus to start your free mining journey!
CryptoNews2025/08/12 00:18
Chainstory: AI drives nearly half of major crypto news coverage

AI has been behind nearly half of the articles in five major publications, report shows.
Crypto.news2025/08/12 00:15
InvroMining Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App for Seamless Passive Crypto Income

A New Era in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining Begins In a world where digital assets are transforming economies, InvroMining is pioneering a smarter, cleaner, and easier way to mine cryptocurrency. The company has officially published its app for mobile cloud mining. Our cloud mining app is a strong tool that provides users from around the world with the opportunity to earn passive crypto income with no hardware, no technical experience, and no money up front. Now, anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection can take advantage of the new age of digital mining on their own terms, easily. A Breakthrough in Crypto Mining Accessibility The InvroMining app simplifies the process of cryptocurrency mining by using cloud-based infrastructure with intuitive mobile technology. It removes all the hurdles associated with traditional mining — no need for bulky rigs, no noise, and no electricity bills. As a next-generation platform running entirely online, it’s one of the most accessible mining options available to date. Start earning crypto in just three steps: Register at https://invromining.com Select a cloud mining plan that suits your goals Start earning daily crypto rewards instantly It’s mining made simple, sustainable, and smart. Powerful Features that Set InvroMining Apart Instant Passive Income New users get a $15 sign-up bonus, and you can begin earning $0.60 per day, even without a deposit. It’s the easiest way to start your crypto journey. Wide Range of Cryptocurrencies Withdraw earnings in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. You have full control over how you earn and withdraw. USD-Pegged Contracts for Stability Mining contracts are pegged to USD to protect users from crypto market volatility. Deposits are converted to USD, and withdrawals go out in your selected coin. Green, Renewable Energy All cloud mining servers run on eco-friendly, renewable energy, minimizing environmental impact. It’s crypto mining that respects the planet. Global Coverage with 24/7 Support InvroMining operates in 150+ countries and offers multilingual customer support around the clock. Help is always available — wherever you are. Who Is InvroMining For? InvroMining’s simple and secure app is ideal for: Beginners looking to earn without risk Students seeking side income Investors diversifying digital portfolios Stay-at-home parents exploring new income streams Retirees interested in low-maintenance returns Tech enthusiasts who value sustainability and innovation With zero setup and daily auto-mining, anyone can earn passively — regardless of age, experience, or financial background. Security You Can Trust InvroMining integrates enterprise-level security through McAfee® and Cloudflare®, protecting every transaction and user account. With encrypted systems and constant uptime monitoring, your data and earnings stay secure. The Benefits of Cloud Mining with InvroMining No equipment costs No technical experience required Daily earnings delivered to your wallet Withdraw or reinvest at any time Sustainable energy-powered servers Access from anywhere, anytime This model is ideal for users who want steady, passive crypto income without the complications of traditional mining. Join the Digital Mining Revolution Cryptocurrency is no longer reserved for the tech elite. With InvroMining, anyone can be part of the global blockchain economy. The app brings automated crypto mining to your smartphone, allowing you to grow digital assets effortlessly. Whether you’re sipping coffee or on the go, your phone can now generate real wealth. And the best part? It’s secure, sustainable, and designed with you in mind. Get started today at InvroMining and take control of your passive crypto income. Your mining journey starts now.
CryptoNews2025/08/12 00:09
Uniswap Foundation to Adopt Wyoming DUNA Framework to Promote Protocol Fee Mechanism

PANews reported on August 11th that The Block reported that the Uniswap Foundation proposed establishing a Wyoming " DUNA " legal entity for its DAO governance organization to meet compliance
PANews2025/08/12 00:01
A whale/institution increased its holdings by another 12,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 233,000.

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Onchain Lens, a whale or institution added 12,020 ETH worth $51.51 million through FalconX. Its total ETH holdings now stand at 233,186,
PANews2025/08/11 23:55

