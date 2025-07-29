2025-08-13 Wednesday

CryptoPunks price surges to $200k, $PUNKS loaner Gondi accused of facilitating chandelier bids

As the floor price of CryptoPunks breaks through the $200k threshold, loan platform Gondi gets accused by traders of facilitating rafter bids online. CryptoPunks loaner Gondi under fire The NFT lending marketplace Gondi has come under fire due to allegations…
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$28.196 million

PANews reported on July 29 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
ETH Strategy announced that it raised 12,342 ETH, equivalent to approximately $46.5 million, in pre-launch funding.

PANews reported on July 29th that Ethereum treasury protocol ETH Strategy announced it had raised 12,342 ETH (approximately $46.5 million) in its pre-launch funding round. The protocol aims to provide
ZKsync new proposal: Apply for 27.7 million ZK tokens for security committee operations

PANews reported on July 29th that the ZKsync Security Committee issued a new proposal requesting $1.108 million in funding to support its operations over the next 12 months. Funding will
UAE's RAKBANK Bank partners with Bitpanda to launch retail cryptocurrency services

PANews reported on July 29 that RAKBANK, a traditional bank in the UAE, has reached a cooperation with Bitpanda, a cryptocurrency platform headquartered in Vienna, becoming the first traditional bank
The Liquidity Illusion: When Monetary Bubbles Mask the Structural Collapse of Civilization

Author: arndxt , Crypto KOL Translated by: Felix, PANews We are currently at the end of a cycle of extreme financialization. An altcoin can increase tenfold in a month, only
4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack

In every crypto cycle, a few projects rise to the top and could even lead conversations for a few years. There are many tokens already, but only a small number have staying power. As we anticipate the next wave of innovation and leading narratives, some projects are already standing out from the start for their.. The post 4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
CoinShares Launches Zero-Fee SEI ETP and Offers 2% Staking Return

PANews reported on July 29th that CoinShares launched a new exchange-traded product (ETP), offering direct investment in the SEI, free management fees, and a 2% annualized staking yield. Backed by
The false promise of stablecoins: the next time bomb for the US financial crisis

Article by: Rana Foroohar Translated by: Block Unicorn Last week, I was heartbroken when I read that JPMorgan Chase was considering lending against clients' cryptocurrency holdings, even though we all
A16z leads $60 million Series A funding round for US lending platform Salient

PANews July 29 news, according to Tech in Asia , Salient , a San Francisco-based lending platform, recently completed a $60 million A round of financing, led by Andreessen Horowitz
