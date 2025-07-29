Борса MEXC
ECB advisor sounds alarm on growing dominance of dollar-denominated stablecoins
ECB advisor Jürgen Schaaf warns that the rapid rise of dollar-backed stablecoins threatens Europe’s financial stability and the euro’s global standing unless strategic action is taken. In a new blog post on the European Central Bank’s website titled “From Hype…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 17:30
pump.fun's daily revenue falls below $300,000 for the first time since September 2024
According to PANews on July 29, citing DEFILLAMA data from DEGEN NEWS, pump.fun's revenue on July 28 was approximately $293,000, marking the first time its daily revenue has fallen below
PANews
2025/07/29 17:13
Cboe files to list staked Injective ETF from Canary Capital
The Cboe has filed to list Canary Capital’s staked Injective ETF, potentially making it the third staked crypto ETF following Solana and Ether.
PANews
2025/07/29 17:04
South Korean internet bank K-Bank establishes digital asset working group
PANews reported on July 29 that according to Money Today, South Korea's Internet bank K-Bank recently established a digital asset task force (TF) and started to develop digital asset financial
PANews
2025/07/29 17:02
The Bank of Korea has established a new virtual asset team under the Financial Payments Bureau.
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Yonhap News Agency, the Bank of Korea (the central bank) has decided to establish a new "Virtual Asset Group" within the Financial
PANews
2025/07/29 17:01
Bitcoin faces pullback risk as U.S. investor demand slows
Bitcoin is trading at around $118,815, showing modest daily gains, but on-chain and macro indicators suggest the market may be entering a more cautious phase. According to a July 29 analysis from CryptoQuant contributor Arab Chain, the Coinbase Premium Index…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:50
From fair launch to the capital market for attention, Web3 AI's primary market is undergoing major changes.
Author: 0xJeff Compiled by: Tim, PANews In just one quarter, the Web3 AI sector has shifted directly from a fair launch model (Virtuals) to a medium-sized, medium-sized FDV strategy (i.e.,
PANews
2025/07/29 16:50
Galaxy Digital shuffles additional $447 million in BTC, more sell off looming?
Just days after making one of the biggest Bitcoin dumps in history, Galaxy Digital’s wallets are stirring again. According to blockchain tracker Lookonchain, Galaxy Digital transferred out 3,782 Bitcoin (BTC) earlier today, worth around $447 million at current prices. Most of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:41
Circle and FIS join forces to integrate USDC payment into banks
Fidelity National Information Services is partnering with global stablecoin issuer Circle to bring stablecoin adoption into banking infrastructures. What will the partnership entail for customers? On July 29, the two companies declared the collaboration aims to help financial institutions, particularly…
Crypto.news
2025/07/29 16:40
London-listed Pri0r1ty raises $1 million to expand Bitcoin Lightning Network liquidity
PANews reported on July 29th that Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, a London-listed company, announced it has successfully raised $1 million (approximately £750,000) to expand Bitcoin liquidity on its Lightning Network
PANews
2025/07/29 16:30
