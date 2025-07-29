2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
An address containing 330 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years

An address containing 330 BTC was activated after being dormant for 12.4 years

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 12.4 years has just been activated, containing 330 BTC (worth $39,026,800). The
Bitcoin
BTC$119,826.13+0.84%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 19:15
K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC.

K33 once again increased his holdings by 5 BTC, bringing his total holdings to 126 BTC.

According to PANews on July 29, Bitcoin asset management company K33 announced that it has increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$119,826.13+0.84%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 18:55
Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.

Publicly listed company Marti plans to initially allocate approximately 20% of its cash reserves to Bitcoin.

According to PANews on July 29, Turkish ride-hailing service provider Marti Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: MRT) announced it will implement a corporate financial strategy that includes holding crypto assets as
holoride
RIDE$0.001092--%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 18:54
Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion

Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Forbes, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's personal wealth has increased sixfold in a year, reaching $6.1 billion. This is due in part to
Particl
PART$0.1731-1.47%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 18:47
Ethereum's open interest market share rises to its highest level since April 2023

Ethereum's open interest market share rises to its highest level since April 2023

According to PANews on July 29th, Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that Ethereum's open interest has climbed to nearly 40% of the market, the highest level
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001013+1.30%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 18:20
Bubblemaps warns of rug pull risks on Launchpad platform 'Rugproof'

Bubblemaps warns of rug pull risks on Launchpad platform 'Rugproof'

According to PANews on July 29th, according to Cointelegraph, blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps has issued a warning about Rugproof, the Solana ecosystem launchpad platform. Rugproof claims to protect investors from
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 18:18
Solana BAM Block Assembly Market Analysis: When Speed Is No Longer the Only Quest

Solana BAM Block Assembly Market Analysis: When Speed Is No Longer the Only Quest

Solana is fast enough, and its trading volume is high enough. But is that really enough? When we examine those transactions, a persistent question remains: Are they truly creating
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2135-3.74%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 18:14
Standard Chartered Bank: Treasury companies continue to buy, Ethereum is expected to break through the $4,000 mark

Standard Chartered Bank: Treasury companies continue to buy, Ethereum is expected to break through the $4,000 mark

PANews reported on July 29th that Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered Bank stated that Ethereum is expected to rise further as cryptocurrency treasuries continue to buy Ethereum. Cryptocurrency treasuries, publicly
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06643+7.80%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 17:59
Brian Quintenz's nomination vote for CFTC chairman canceled again

Brian Quintenz's nomination vote for CFTC chairman canceled again

According to Bitcoin.com, US President Trump's nomination of Brian Quintenz as the new chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may have hit another snag: his name has been
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.308+5.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026348+19.34%
MAY
MAY$0.05106-0.01%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 17:41
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued several documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which will take effect on August 1.

According to PANews on July 29, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) announced today that it has released several guidelines and explanatory documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006079+1.67%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/29 17:33

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers