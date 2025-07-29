Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH
PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with
ETH
$4,630.11
+9.12%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 20:23
JPMorgan Chase: Coinbase has benefited significantly from its partnership with Circle and the USDC economy
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase's latest report stated that Coinbase's partnership with Circle and its investment in the USDC stablecoin are generating significant returns
USDC
$1
+0.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 20:18
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.
According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
SOL
$193.91
+10.55%
DEFI
$0.001898
+0.90%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 20:11
Linea announces native ETH revenue and destruction mechanism ahead of LINEA token launch
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to The Block, Linea, the Ethereum Layer 2 network founded by Consensys, announced several plans ahead of the official launch of its LINEA
TOKEN
$0.01678
+7.84%
LAYER
$0.6393
+4.06%
ETH
$4,630.11
+9.12%
BLOCK
$0.2135
-3.39%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 20:07
Ethereum: A Decade of Narrative Metamorphosis
Authors: Ada and David, TechFlow At 3:26 PM on July 30, 2015, Ethereum's first block was successfully mined. With this genesis moment, known as "Frontier," came an ambitious prophecy: the
ADA
$0.8464
+8.84%
BLOCK
$0.2135
-3.39%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 20:00
Publicly listed company ZOOZ Power announces $180 million in private placement and launches Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 29th that according to Globenewswire, energy management solutions provider ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ) announced today that it will conduct a $180 million private
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 19:56
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of suspicious investment products such as "FoFund", "Fo Coin" and "Taohuayuan NFT"
PANews reported on July 29th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued an announcement warning the public against suspicious investment products named "FoFund Duoduo No. 1," "FoFund
NFT
$0.000000474
+0.08%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 19:50
Bakkt to raise $75 million in rights offering to buy Bitcoin and other digital assets
PANews reported on July 29 that according to Businesswire, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced that it will issue 6,753,627 shares of Class A common stock and prepaid warrants to
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 19:45
BitMine Immersion announces $1 billion share buyback program
PANews reported on July 29th that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced today that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 19:37
ARK Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by $18.6 million yesterday
PANews reported on July 29th that according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest increased its holdings of Ethereum finance company BitMine (BMNR) by a total of 529,366 shares in its
ARK
$0.461
+4.22%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/29 19:26
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers