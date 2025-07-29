2025-08-13 Wednesday

Bitmine reveals its Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 625,000

PANews reported on July 29th that BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed on the X platform that its total BTC holdings have reached 192 and its total ETH holdings have reached approximately
PANews2025/07/29 21:07
Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, the decentralized finance platform Veda has appointed TuongVy Le to its team as General Counsel, stepping up efforts to expand cross-chain
PANews2025/07/29 21:04
Two years have passed since the inscription craze. Will BTCFi lead the Bitcoin ecosystem bull market again?

Author: Tiger Research Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Summary Bitcoin's capital base is vast but underutilized. BTCFi will change this: With over 14 million BTC currently idle, Bitcoin lacks the
PANews2025/07/29 21:00
SharpLink: Target to Hold 1 Million ETH

PANews reported on July 29th that publicly listed SharpLink (SBET) posted on the X platform: "Our goal is to hold 1 million ETH. We are closer than you think and
PANews2025/07/29 21:00
The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.

According to PANews on July 29th, the DEGEN Foundation published a post on the X platform discussing a phased destruction of 32.5% of the total DEGEN token supply to address
PANews2025/07/29 20:54
China’s JD.com registers ‘Jcoin’ ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime

China’s JD.com first announced plans for a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin last summer and is now expected to be among the first issuers under HKMA’s stablecoin regime.
PANews2025/07/29 20:49
APT Miner: A digital asset safe haven under the wave of compliance

With the GENIUS Act now in effect, compliant and stable platforms like APT Miner are becoming the future of crypto income. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:34
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher. According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:30
Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year. Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:29
Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry

The HKMA finalized stablecoin regulations set to take effect Aug. 1, warning no licenses have been issued and urging caution against hype and scams.
PANews2025/07/29 20:29

