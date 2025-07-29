2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

US senators introduce bill to include crypto assets in home loan eligibility assessments

US senators introduce bill to include crypto assets in home loan eligibility assessments

PANews reported on July 29 that according to Watcher.Guru, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed a mortgage reform bill that aims to include crypto assets in the assessment of housing loan
PANews2025/07/29 23:42
OPTO Miner Launches New Mobile App, Allows Everyone to Participate in Cryptocurrency Mining with Zero Threshold

OPTO Miner Launches New Mobile App, Allows Everyone to Participate in Cryptocurrency Mining with Zero Threshold

OPTO Miner, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, officially released its new mobile app, aiming to provide users with a more convenient and smarter cryptocurrency mining experience. Whether you are a veteran cryptocurrency player or a novice who has just come into contact with digital assets, you can easily start your crypto mining journey with just a mobile phone. As a British technology company focusing on the integration of green energy and cloud computing, OPTO Miner is committed to making crypto mining as simple as using an app in daily life. The mobile app launched this time not only supports popular currencies such as BTC (Bitcoin), DOGE (Dogecoin), LTC (Litecoin), but also provides a true “0 device, 0 technology” threshold, allowing all users to participate in the blockchain revenue ecosystem at the lowest cost. Anytime, Anywhere, One-click to Open a New Era of “Mining on Your Palm” With the OPTO Miner App, users can keep track of mining progress, adjust contract parameters or view real-time earnings at any time without connecting to a computer or configuring complicated mining equipment. Whether on the subway, during lunch break, or on a business trip, cloud computing power can run continuously, truly realizing the possibility of “lying down to make money”. “We hope that every ordinary user can also have the opportunity to participate in the blockchain ecosystem, not just geeks or institutional investors.” The project leader of OPTO Miner said, “This App is an important step we have taken.” Core Highlights Preview: Why Choose OPTO Miner App? 1. True mobile cloud mining experience From interface design to functional layout, the entire App is optimized around user experience. Without complicated operations, users can view income and manage contracts with one click, and the usage logic is no different from mainstream financial apps. 2. Multi-currency support and flexible asset management The platform supports recharge, mining and settlement of more than ten mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, etc. Users can flexibly configure combinations according to their preferences to create a personalized crypto asset portfolio. 3. Top security system The application integrates McAfee® security protection and Cloudflare® network acceleration. All data transmission is end-to-end encrypted, and the privacy of user funds and information is protected in multiple ways. 4. Exclusive benefits for new users From now on, new users can immediately get a free computing power reward worth $15, and get an additional $0.6 mining income through daily sign-in, which is truly “0 investment, first experience”. 5. Flexible contract mechanism From short-term experience contracts to medium- and long-term stable income plans, OPTO Miner provides a variety of mining packages to suit the risk preferences and funding plans of different users. The system automatically settles daily, and the income is credited in real time. Register and receive newbie bonus: Get $15 worth of free computing power bonus for the first registration Choose a mining contract and enjoy daily income: Flexible configuration, contract income is automatically settled daily For more details, please visit the official website . About OPTO Miner Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, OPTO Miner is the world’s leading green energy cloud mining platform, focusing on combining renewable energy with blockchain computing power to provide a low-carbon, transparent and inclusive crypto asset participation channel. Currently, the platform service has covered 180+ countries and regions, with more than 7 million registered users worldwide, and has multiple green mines in the UK, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and other places. The release of this App means that OPTO Miner has officially entered a new era of mobile mining. In the future, the platform will continue to optimize its technical architecture, expand support for more currencies and green compliance standards, so that everyone can own their own digital asset future anytime, anywhere.
CryptoNews2025/07/29 23:38
Algeria bans all cryptocurrency activity; offenders face jail time and fines

Algeria bans all cryptocurrency activity; offenders face jail time and fines

PANews reported on July 29th, according to Cryptobriefing, that Algeria has passed a revised bill officially banning all cryptocurrency-related activities, from holding and trading to mining and promotion. Bill No.
PANews2025/07/29 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$428 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$428 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 29th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $428 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $86.2219 million
PANews2025/07/29 23:30
Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH to Coinbase in the past hour

Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH to Coinbase in the past hour

PANews reported on July 29th that according to Lookonchain data, Fidelity deposited 12,981 ETH (worth $49.7 million) into Coinbase in the past hour.
PANews2025/07/29 23:25
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 20,290 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 20,290 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 29, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,163 BTC (worth $137 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
PANews2025/07/29 23:18
Hong Kong freezes stablecoin licensing through 2025 as rules take effect

Hong Kong freezes stablecoin licensing through 2025 as rules take effect

Hong Kong’s decision to hold off on stablecoin licensing until 2025, as the regulatory regime prepares for Gazette publication on August 1, signals caution over rapid adoption. But is this a strategic pause or a bottleneck for crypto’s next frontier?…
Crypto.news2025/07/29 23:15
Pyth Network has launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 Hong Kong stocks

Pyth Network has launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 Hong Kong stocks

According to a PANews report on July 29th, Cointelegraph reported that the decentralized oracle network Pyth Network recently launched real-time on-chain price data for 85 major Hong Kong stocks, covering
PANews2025/07/29 23:15
eToro to Launch Tokenized US Stocks on the Ethereum Blockchain

eToro to Launch Tokenized US Stocks on the Ethereum Blockchain

PANews reported on July 29th that trading and investment platform eToro Group Ltd. announced plans to extend trading hours and introduce tokenized U.S.-listed stocks as a strategic move toward a
PANews2025/07/29 23:11
Bitcoin treasury firm Bakkt plunges 40% after selling its loyalty business

Bitcoin treasury firm Bakkt plunges 40% after selling its loyalty business

Bakkt's equity raise has been met with skepticism, as traders heavily discounted the firm.
Crypto.news2025/07/29 23:10

