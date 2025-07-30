2025-08-13 Wednesday

A whale sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN in exchange for $1.92 million in SOL and deposited it on Stake.com

According to PANews on July 30, Onchain Lens reported that a whale address (AY4pMi8aQjxrD52QZBUm8rpdcrQL3rYs6fuhpgTw7XP4) sold 1.79 million FARTCOIN for 10,698 SOL (approximately $1.92 million) and then deposited the SOL into
PANews2025/07/30 09:12
Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, "smart money that shorted BTC when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" recently chose to increase its holdings during the
PANews2025/07/30 09:09
BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment

PANews reported on July 30th that BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company focused on Ethereum, filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, planning to raise
PANews2025/07/30 09:01
Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be
PANews2025/07/30 08:53
Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month

According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the
PANews2025/07/30 08:41
Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams

PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising
PANews2025/07/30 08:30
CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on July 30th that a CITIC Securities research report indicated that on July 29th, the HKMA released a series of documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
PANews2025/07/30 08:29
pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago

According to a report by PANews on July 30, pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL (approximately $2.16 million) to the PUMP buyback address three hours ago for subsequent ongoing buybacks. It is
PANews2025/07/30 08:08
ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian Cameron Redman was convicted and ordered to pay restitution for his investigation, according to ZachXBT. In June 2022, Redman profited 250 ETH by
PANews2025/07/30 08:06
The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi

According to PANews on July 30, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House postponed the vote on the CFTC Chairman nomination, suspected of being due to concerns about conflicts of
PANews2025/07/30 08:01

