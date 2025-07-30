Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Tom Lee’s Ethereum treasury announces stock buyback worth $1b
Tom Lee’s Ethereum-centered treasury firm, Bitmine Immersion, has announced its stock repurchase program to buyback up to $1 billion of the company’s common stock. According to the official press release, the new stock buyback plan would allow Bitmine Immersion to…
TOM
$0.000285
+2.88%
LEE
$1.889
-0.63%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:28
Bank of Korea to launch virtual asset committee to monitor crypto
The Bank of Korea has also renamed its CBDC research and development teams to reflect their focus on practical business department.
VIRTUAL
$1.3549
+2.84%
BANK
$0.06656
+7.89%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
The Smarter Web Company purchased an additional 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,050.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to the London Stock Exchange website, London-listed technology company The Smarter Web Company ( AQUIS: SWC ) announced that it will continue to
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 14:15
FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network
PANews reported on July 30th that fund management company FundBridge Capital and asset tokenization platform Libeara jointly announced that ULTRA, a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond product managed by FundBridge and
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
BOND
$0.1817
+7.32%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 13:56
Indonesia to raise taxes on cryptocurrency transactions
According to Reuters, the Indonesian Ministry of Finance announced on July 30 that it will increase the tax rate on cryptocurrency transactions starting August 1st. The tax rate for sellers
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 13:54
Song Min, President of the Hong Kong Institute of International Finance, said: "Institutional advancement" will help Hong Kong explore the development path of stablecoins, which should be anchored in
PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will officially take effect on August 1, 2025. Song Min, Dean of the China Central Development Research Institute at Wuhan
EFFECT
$0.006079
+1.67%
MIN
$0.02402
+9.88%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 13:51
US SEC green lights in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it has approved orders to permit in-kind creations and redemptions by authorized participants for crypto asset exchange-traded product (ETP) shares.
ETP
$0.0009944
+19.74%
Споделяне
Fxstreet
2025/07/30 13:47
Layer 3 Signal: A Real On-Chain Attention Indicator
The Web3 world's obsession with "buzz" never ceases. Whether a new protocol suddenly becomes popular or an entire sector (such as InfoFi) becomes the focus of capital, "everyone is talking
INFOFI
$0.000361
+5.52%
REAL
$0.05291
+0.26%
LAYER
$0.6397
+4.33%
BUZZ
$0.016499
+87.40%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 13:22
Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin holdings increased to 43,514, making it the world's third-largest corporate Bitcoin holder.
PANews reported on July 30th that official website data shows that Twenty One Capital, the Bitcoin treasury company headed by the son of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, currently holds
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 13:12
Yuanbi Technology completes US$40 million Series A2 financing round, led by ZhongAn International and others
PANews reported on July 30th that RD Technologies, a Hong Kong-based fintech group, announced the successful completion of its Series A2 funding round, raising nearly US$40 million. This round was
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/30 13:06
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers