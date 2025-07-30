Борса MEXC
Interpretation of Hong Kong Stablecoin Application Guidelines: The first batch of licenses are expected to be issued early next year, and holders must complete identity verification
Author: Nancy, PANews Hong Kong's stablecoin regulation is accelerating into a substantive phase. With the Stablecoin Ordinance set to officially come into effect on August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong
EFFECT
$0.006056
+1.28%
PANews
2025/07/30 16:50
RI Mining launches next-generation cloud mining contracts for XRP, DOGE, USDT holders
RI Mining has launched its upgraded AI-powered cloud mining platform, offering XRP, DOGE, and USDT holders a secure and compliant way to earn a daily passive income. #sponsored
XRP
$3.253
+3.52%
CLOUD
$0.0835
+1.64%
AI
$0.1352
+7.98%
DOGE
$0.23693
+5.83%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 16:26
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$22.149 million
PANews reported on July 30 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
VIRTUAL
$1.3549
+2.84%
PANews
2025/07/30 16:13
Eugene: This "alt-chain season" may be the weakest in history, and I am taking a defensive stance on the August market.
According to PANews on July 30, renowned crypto trader Eugene (0xENAS) announced that he has exited most of his long positions and is maintaining a defensive stance. He noted that
MAY
$0.05103
-0.15%
ALT
$0.003241
+4.11%
PANews
2025/07/30 15:15
Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Derivatives will launch nano SOL and nano XRP US perpetual futures on August 18, further expanding its derivatives product line
SOL
$193.84
+10.58%
XRP
$3.253
+3.52%
PANews
2025/07/30 15:02
White House Crypto Report Coming: How Much BTC Can Be Used for Strategic Reserves?
Author: BitpushNews On July 30th, Eastern Time, a document highly anticipated by the crypto industry will be released: the White House's first digital asset policy report. It is not only
WHITE
$0.0006478
+10.39%
BTC
$119,880.28
+0.93%
HOUSE
$0.020113
-9.27%
NOT
$0.002168
+1.11%
PANews
2025/07/30 15:00
Ethereum whale wallets rise as Bitcoin whales decline — Is the altcoin rotation underway?
As Bitcoin's largest holders reduce their positions, the number of Ethereum whale wallets is increasing, fuelling speculation about a possible altcoin rotation led by Ethereum. According to blockchain data shared by Santiment on July 29, the number of wallets holding…
ALTCOIN
$0.0008195
-8.12%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:42
AML Bitcoin founder gets 7 years in prison for crypto fraud
Rowland Marcus Andrade was sentenced to seven years in prison for making the cryptocurrency AML Bitcoin, which defrauded investors out of $10 million.
PANews
2025/07/30 14:34
Arizona man at center of $13m crypto ponzi pleads guilty nearly two years after indictment
After initially contesting the charges, an Arizona man has now pleaded guilty to defrauding victims out of $13 million through a crypto scheme involving fake AI trading bots and a fictitious government agency. Vincent Anthony Mazzotta Jr., who has been…
AI
$0.1352
+7.98%
MAN
$0.00742
+0.81%
NOW
$0.00796
+0.37%
Crypto.news
2025/07/30 14:30
Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax
PANews reported on July 30th that Hamak Gold, a UK-listed company, announced its first purchase of 20 Bitcoins at an average price of £88,569, totaling approximately £1.7714 million, as part
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-30.30%
PART
$0.1731
-1.36%
PANews
2025/07/30 14:29
