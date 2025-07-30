2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
COSMOS
ATOM$4.722+5.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.17456-0.64%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:50
How to earn stable daily income with QFSCOIN, the leading free cloud mining platform

How to earn stable daily income with QFSCOIN, the leading free cloud mining platform

As crypto markets swing wildly, QFSCOIN offers a stable, stress-free way to earn daily income through fully automated cloud mining. #sponsored
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0835+1.59%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011798-5.00%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:47
Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected

Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.306+5.30%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-12.64%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:40
Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
SEED
SEED$0.001035+0.58%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:38
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.86+3.91%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:31
The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
RealLink
REAL$0.05294+0.34%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-12.64%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.455+12.96%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5054+5.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-12.64%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:30
Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

PANews reported on July 30th that Globenewswire reported that Nasdaq-listed Profusa, a commercial-stage digital health company, has made its first $1 million investment in Bitcoin, in accordance with its previously
Stage
STAGE$0.000045--%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:25
Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines

Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have had relatively little trade with them
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.306+5.30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12796+3.99%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:16
U.S. ADP employment figures for July: 104,000, vs. 75,000 expected

U.S. ADP employment figures for July: 104,000, vs. 75,000 expected

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States in July was 104,000, which was lower than the expected number of
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/30 20:15

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers