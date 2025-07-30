Борса MEXC
Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues
PANews reported on July 30th that Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by the API issue, according to market sources. Previously, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that an
PANews
2025/07/30 21:43
Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced that its board of directors has
HYPE
$44.95
+4.19%
PANews
2025/07/30 21:41
Japan’s crypto tax overhaul: What investors should know in 2025
Japan is proposing a major reform in its tax regime for crypto assets. If passed, these changes will make digital asset investing simpler for crypto investors.
MAJOR
$0.17451
-0.67%
PANews
2025/07/30 21:36
Canaan Inc. announces adoption of cryptocurrency holding policy and strategic holding of Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 30 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc. announced the adoption of a cryptocurrency holding policy, establishing a clear and standardized framework for the acquisition,
CLEAR
$0.03504
+7.78%
PANews
2025/07/30 21:35
USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network
According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the
USDC
$1
+0.02%
PANews
2025/07/30 21:31
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral
PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
PANews
2025/07/30 21:28
British listed company Hamak Gold purchased its first 20 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 30 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Hamak Gold purchased the first batch of 20 bitcoins.
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-30.30%
PANews
2025/07/30 21:17
A preview of the White House digital asset report has been released, revealing the outlines of Trump's "golden age of cryptocurrency."
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CoinDesk, a preview of a White House report to be released later today indicates that the Trump administration has a friendly stance
WHITE
$0.0006478
+10.32%
TRUMP
$9.31
+5.35%
HOUSE
$0.020113
-9.26%
PANews
2025/07/30 21:12
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH turns 10 close to year-to-date highs as Fed decision looms
Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, marking a decade of powering decentralized applications, smart contracts, and blockchain innovation. ETH's anniversary comes as its price remains close to year-to-date highs, above its key support at $3,730.
SMART
$0.008551
+20.89%
ETH
$4,630.56
+9.35%
Fxstreet
2025/07/30 21:00
The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September has increased after the release of US ADP and GDP data.
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 97.9% (consistent with the data release), and
PANews
2025/07/30 20:59
