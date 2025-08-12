Борса MEXC
Ethereum Classic Launches ETCswap Launchpad
PANews reported on August 12 that Ethereum Classic announced the launch of ETCswap Launchpad, which supports users to quickly create ERC20 tokens and initiate initial liquidity offerings (ILOs). The platform
PANews
2025/08/12 09:03
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management
By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
PANews
2025/08/12 09:00
Aptos’ DEX trading volume reached $9 billion in the first half of the year, and the market value of stablecoins increased to $1.2 billion
PANews reported on August 12th that a Messari report showed that Aptos made significant progress in on-chain performance, DeFi ecosystem, and technological innovation in the first half of 2025. Transaction
PANews
2025/08/12 08:58
Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams
PANews reported on August 12th that Filecoin successfully completed its first Public Goods Grant (ProPGF), awarding a total of $3.6818 million to 14 teams to build infrastructure, develop tools, and
PANews
2025/08/12 08:47
US and allies seize $1 million in BTC, nine domains, and four servers from Russian ransomware gang
PANews reported on August 12th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. and international law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation on July 24th, seizing four servers, nine
PANews
2025/08/12 08:38
Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may plead guilty, US court sets hearing for August 12
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Coindesk, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon may change his previous "not guilty" plea at the hearing at 10:30 pm on August 12.
PANews
2025/08/12 08:32
MARA to acquire 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million
PANews reported on August 12th that according to Bloomberg, Bitcoin mining company MARA plans to acquire a 64% stake in French data company Exaion for $168 million, becoming the majority
PANews
2025/08/12 08:26
USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Ethereum in the early morning
PANews reported on August 12 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the early morning of August 12, Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 75,000,000, 100,000,000 and 75,000,000 USDC on the
PANews
2025/08/12 08:23
An institution/whale added nearly 60,000 ETH, currently holding $1.24 billion in ETH
PANews reported on August 12th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale or institution recently added 59,998 ETH from FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo, with a total value of
PANews
2025/08/12 08:14
AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH in the early morning, with a current floating profit of $1.18 million
According to PANews on August 12, according to monitoring by Ember@, trader @AguilaTrades opened a short position of 30,000 ETH between 3 and 6 am, with an opening price of
PANews
2025/08/12 08:12
