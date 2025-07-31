Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
KAIA
$0.15169
+4.29%
TOKEN
$0.01682
+8.02%
SWAP
$0.09286
-0.42%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 12:56
Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.
According to a July 31 report from PANews, Ying Ying, chief computer industry analyst at CITIC Construction Investment Securities, stated that Hong Kong's stablecoin and the digital RMB are not
VIRTUAL
$1.3568
+3.07%
NOT
$0.002173
+1.16%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 12:52
Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.
According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
PUMP
$0.003959
+14.82%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 12:19
From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX
Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an
BOOK
$0.00000603
-10.66%
ORDER
$0.1258
+8.63%
FUTURE
$0.13598
-0.17%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
NET
$0.0001029
+1.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.
According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
NET
$0.0001029
+1.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 11:55
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy
According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
LOT
$0.02062
+4.03%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
NFT
$0.0000004743
+0.16%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 11:42
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K
Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
CAP
$0.06523
-2.08%
HOLD
$0.00004428
-2.16%
ETH
$4,634.81
+9.31%
Споделяне
CryptoNews
2025/07/31 11:37
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
BANK
$0.06644
+7.76%
BLOCK
$0.2121
-2.92%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 11:27
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million
PANews reported on July 31st that Web3 role-playing game Aria (ARIA) has successfully raised $5 million in its latest round of funding. This round of financing was led by Folius
GAME
$24.9113
+2.92%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 11:17
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers