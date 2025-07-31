2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Ember Monitoring, SharpLink Gaming spent $43.09 million today to purchase 11,259 ETH, following its $290 million purchase of 77,000 ETH last weekend,
PANews2025/07/31 16:06
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

PANews reported on July 31st that xTAO, a publicly listed company focused on Bittensor, announced it holds 41,538 TAO tokens, valued at approximately $16 million, making it the largest holder
PANews2025/07/31 15:37
Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.

According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
PANews2025/07/31 15:27
Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?

Sui is trading at $3.85 at press time after gaining 38% over the past month, but a looming token unlock could threaten gains. Rising on-chain activity and solid fundamentals have helped sustain Sui’s (SUI) price increase this month. At the…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 15:22
SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?

The U.S. SEC reportedly issued new ‘listing standards’ for crypto asset-based ETPs in a new exchange filing. What are the requirements for a listing? According to a recent post by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balhunas, U.S. financial regulators have issued…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 15:12
The Next Decade of Ethereum: Technological Innovation and Unfinished Business

Yesterday, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary. When the Genesis Block launched in 2015, it was merely an "experimental project." Now, it manages over $44 billion in Layer 2 locked value
PANews2025/07/31 15:00
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years

According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
PANews2025/07/31 14:53
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management

PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
PANews2025/07/31 14:49

