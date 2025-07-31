Борса MEXC
Now is the time for TradFi and DeFi to work together | Opinion
If DeFi and TradFi can come together, we can shape a more inclusive, open, and efficient financial system for all users.
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 19:35
Pudgy Penguins and Play Solana launch limited edition gameboy with PENGU token burn on every sale
Play Solana has launched a limited edition handheld console in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins, linking each unit sold to a burn of PENGU tokens. Play Solana has launched a limited edition gameboy in collaboration with Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), with each…
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 19:24
‘Everything is fine’: Coinbase mocks UK financial system in new video
Coinbase’s satirical “Everything is fine” video takes aim at Britain’s struggling economy as new data shows nearly half of UK adults are financially vulnerable.
PANews
2025/07/31 19:22
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System
According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
PANews
2025/07/31 19:16
E-commerce company PixelFox AB plans to allocate some of its excess capital to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an official announcement, e-commerce company PixelFox AB (NGM:PIXEL) announced that its management team has developed a strategy to allocate a portion of
PANews
2025/07/31 19:12
Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?
Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
PANews
2025/07/31 19:00
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
PANews
2025/07/31 18:59
Analysis: Two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today are highly unlikely to have been mined by Satoshi Nakamoto
PANews reported on July 31st that Whale Alert stated on the X platform that, based on its research, two 50 BTC transactions from dormant addresses earlier today were mined towards
PANews
2025/07/31 18:55
Philippines to secure government documents on Polygon despite network outage
The Philippine government launched a blockchain-based document validation system on Polygon, despite the network suffering an outage on the same day.
PANews
2025/07/31 18:47
Guotai Junan International successfully issued the first public digital native bond by a Chinese securities firm
According to a report by People's Finance on July 31st, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. (Guotai Junan International), a subsidiary of Cathay Haitong Group, recently successfully issued its first
PANews
2025/07/31 18:32
