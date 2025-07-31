Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Robin Energy, a listed company, will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with an initial allocation of $5 million.
PANews reported on July 31st that Robin Energy, a US-listed company, announced that it will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with plans to allocate up to 50% of
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 21:23
FaZe crypto drama deepens as leaked chats expose backdoor dealings
Leaked texts from FaZe Banks show influencer trying to pressure MLG team into giving him a special deal.
MLG
$0.00872
-8.02%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 21:09
Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund
According to CoinDesk, Grayscale announced the launch of the Story Protocol Trust on July 31st, providing qualified investors with exposure to the protocol's native IP token. Story Protocol is dedicated
TRUST
$0.0005838
+9.79%
TOKEN
$0.01682
+8.02%
IP
$5.742
-6.19%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 21:06
Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September
PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reported that Swedish payments giant Klarna Group Plc is considering resuming its New York initial public offering (IPO) as early as September,
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:51
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
CORE
$0.5051
+5.25%
JUNE
$0.0993
-9.72%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:42
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's preferred core inflation measure accelerated in June, reaching one of the fastest rates so far this year, while
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
CORE
$0.5051
+5.25%
JUNE
$0.0993
-9.72%
FAR
$0.000188
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:41
Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cointelegraph, a report released Thursday by Galaxy Research indicates that corporate cryptocurrency finance firms, including Strategy, Metaplanet, and SharpLink, have accumulated a
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:36
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, compared with expectations
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:31
The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
INDEX
$1.455
+13.05%
CORE
$0.5051
+5.25%
JUNE
$0.0993
-9.72%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:30
Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates
Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/31 20:29
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers