PEPETO, the real PEPE forecast: How soon could PEPETO explode by 20,000%?

Pepeto emerges as the true PEPE successor, blending meme power with real tech and massive upside potential. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:54
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 31st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 9 BTC (worth $1.02 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
PANews2025/07/31 22:45
Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:44
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
PANews2025/07/31 22:34
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reports that Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, holds a significant stake in American Bitcoin, a company he co-founded
PANews2025/07/31 22:24
8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:24
Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that Tether International Limited (TIL) today released its Q2 2025 attestation report, according to its official blog. The report shows that USDT issuance exceeded $13.4
PANews2025/07/31 22:21
Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

According to PANews on July 31st, TFN reported that Austrian crypto startup TACEO has secured $5.5 million in seed funding, led by Archetype VC, with participation from a16z CSX, Cyber.Fund,
PANews2025/07/31 22:05
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

TACEO announced that it has completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype VC, which included a16z and other major firms. What will the funds be used for? According to the press release sent to crypto.news, the capital…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 22:00
Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

PANews reported on July 31 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized credit market Clearpool has launched a series of financing payment products targeting fintech companies that process cross-border transfers and
PANews2025/07/31 21:58

